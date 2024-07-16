ETV Bharat / state

On Way To Attend 'Mundan' Ceremony, Five-year-old Among 5 Dead In SUV-Truck Collision In Bihar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Police sources said that the victims--all residents of Hamidpur Bara area of Nawada district of Bihar died after the SUV they were traveling in to attend the tonsuring ceremony of a boy rammed a truck near Mansarovar Pump on Bakhtiyarpur-Biharsharif four lane.

Wrecked SUV in Patna road accident
Wrecked SUV in Patna road accident (ETV Bharat)
Patna (Bihar): In a horrific road accident reported from Bihar, five people on way to attend a 'mundan ceremony' of a baby died while six others were injured after the SUV they were traveling in collided with a truck in capital Patna on Tuesday morning, police said.

The mishap took place during the early hours of Tuesday near Mansarovar Pump on Bakhtiyarpur-Biharsharif four lane. Police sources said that the accident took place at around 3 AM on Tuesday after the driver reportedly lost control on the vehicle after dozing off. The vehicle veered from the road and collided with a truck leading to the accident. Five people were killed while six others were injured in the mishap. All the victims are said to be residents of Nawada district of Bihar. The deceased have been identified as Rishu Kumari (5), Neeraj Kumar (25), Parvati Devi (50), Bhagtini (60) and Nirmala Devi (50) all residents of Hamidpur Bara area of Nawada.

A police official said that the victims were on way to attend the 'mundan' (tonsuring) ceremony of Mukesh Kumar's son Hiralal, a resident of Hamidpur Bara village of Narhat police station area of Nawada district, at Umanath area of Barh when the accident took place. Soon after the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and also informed the police after which a rescue operation was launched.

Bakhtiyarpur police station in-charge Devanand Kumar while confirming the deaths said that the bodies have been taken into custody for postmortem and the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

