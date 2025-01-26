ETV Bharat / state

On Way To Attend Maha Kumbh In UP, Couple Among Three Killed In SUV Accident In Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur: In a tragic road accident, three persons including a couple from Pune on way to attend the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj died after a SUV they were traveling in rammed into a roadside culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday.

The accident took place when the driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle near Kaladehi and the vehicle collided with a culvert there. In the accident, three out of four people in the car died on the spot. The deceased include two women and a man. Another person injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur for treatment.

Police station in-charge of Bargi police station Kamlesh Chauriya said that on receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot and immediately sent the accident victims to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur. At the hospital, doctors declared three people dead, Chauriya said.