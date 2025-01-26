ETV Bharat / state

On Way To Attend Maha Kumbh In UP, Couple Among Three Killed In SUV Accident In Madhya Pradesh

The accident took place near Kaladehi where the driver of the SUV lost control on the vehicle, which rammed the roadside culvert.

The Innova Crysta SUV which met with an accident in Jabalpur
The Innova Crysta SUV which met with an accident in Jabalpur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Jabalpur: In a tragic road accident, three persons including a couple from Pune on way to attend the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj died after a SUV they were traveling in rammed into a roadside culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday.

The accident took place when the driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle near Kaladehi and the vehicle collided with a culvert there. In the accident, three out of four people in the car died on the spot. The deceased include two women and a man. Another person injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur for treatment.

Police station in-charge of Bargi police station Kamlesh Chauriya said that on receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot and immediately sent the accident victims to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur. At the hospital, doctors declared three people dead, Chauriya said.

The deceased include Vinod Patel, his wife Shilpa Patel and Neeru Patel, residents of Pune, Maharashtra. Another person named Naresh Patel, who was going to attend Mahakumbh with them, has suffered serious injuries and has been referred from the Medical College Hospital to a private hospital for treatment.

The Bargi police has sent the bodies for post-mortem and the victims' families are being called to take the bodies for last rites.

Read more:

  1. Infant Killed, 43 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Chhattisgarh
  2. Mother-Daughter Duo Among Three Killed After Car Collides Head-On With Bus In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jabalpur: In a tragic road accident, three persons including a couple from Pune on way to attend the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj died after a SUV they were traveling in rammed into a roadside culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday.

The accident took place when the driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle near Kaladehi and the vehicle collided with a culvert there. In the accident, three out of four people in the car died on the spot. The deceased include two women and a man. Another person injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur for treatment.

Police station in-charge of Bargi police station Kamlesh Chauriya said that on receiving the information about the accident, the police reached the spot and immediately sent the accident victims to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur. At the hospital, doctors declared three people dead, Chauriya said.

The deceased include Vinod Patel, his wife Shilpa Patel and Neeru Patel, residents of Pune, Maharashtra. Another person named Naresh Patel, who was going to attend Mahakumbh with them, has suffered serious injuries and has been referred from the Medical College Hospital to a private hospital for treatment.

The Bargi police has sent the bodies for post-mortem and the victims' families are being called to take the bodies for last rites.

Read more:

  1. Infant Killed, 43 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Chhattisgarh
  2. Mother-Daughter Duo Among Three Killed After Car Collides Head-On With Bus In Rajasthan's Bikaner

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNE FAMILY GOING MAHAKUMBHCAR COLLIDED CULVERT IN JABALPURPUNE FAMILY ACCIDENT IN JABALPURMAHARASHTRA FAMILY MP ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.