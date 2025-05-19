On Way To Attend Funeral, Five Of Family Killed In Maharashtra Car Accident

Ratnagiri: In a tragic road accident, five members of a family, on way to attend a funeral, died after their car fell into the Jagbudi river bed in Khed area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Monday.

According to an official, the accident took place at around 5.30 am at Bharne area where the car carrying seven people bearing registration number MH 02 FX 3265 fell off the Jagbudi bridge and plunged into the riverbed. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The deceased have been identified as Megha Parmesh Paradkar, Saurav Parmesh Paradkar, Mitali Vivek More, Nihar Vivek More and Shreyas Rajendra Sawant.

Another traveler identified as Vivek Shriram More, 47, resident of F 104 Indraprastha Building has survived in the accident. According to More, the driver, Parmesh Paradkar, was injured in the accident.

It is learnt that the victims were on their way to attend the funeral of Vivek Shriram More's father-in-law Mohan Kashiram Chalke, a resident of Karli Devrukh taluka Devrukh district Ratnagiri when their car met with the accident.

Soon after the accident, a major rescue operation was launched by the local administration. The relatives of the victims have been informed about the accident. Further proceedings into the incident are underway.