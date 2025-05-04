ETV Bharat / state

On Way To Appear In NEET UG 2025, Two Girl Students Among Three Killed In Rajasthan Hit-and-run Accident

Bassi (Jaipur Rural): In a tragic road mishap reported from Rajasthan, two students on way to write the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 were among three people killed in a road accident in Rajasthan capital Jaipur on Sunday.

ASI Totaram of Bassi police station said that Priya, 22 and Khushi, 21, both residents of Dippura village in Bassi were traveling on a motorcycle along with a third person to write the NEET 2025 when the two-wheeler was rammed by a bus near Bassi over bridge leading to serious injuries to them.

All three were immediately taken to Bassi sub-district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, ASI Totaram said.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, a police personnel from Bassi police station reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter. Police have also seized the truck. The truck driver, who is absconding after the accident, is being searched by the police.