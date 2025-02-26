ETV Bharat / state

Actor Vijay Launches '#GetOut Campaign' Against DMK, Centre; Says TVK Will 'Create History' In 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Mahabalipuram: Tamil superstar-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday launched the #GetOut signature campaign, aimed at condemning the ruling governments at both the state and central levels.

Speaking at the first anniversary celebrations of TVK here, Vijay declared that the campaign was a direct response to what he called the anti-people policies of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

The campaign, using the hashtag #GetOut (BJP and DMK), calls for the removal of both governments, citing their "failure" to address the pressing concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"We are an emerging primary political force in TN politics with a firm commitment to create history in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections of Tamil Nadu like the 1967 and 1977 assembly elections of our state. Without compromising our party's ideological principles at any cost, I am here to collaborate and work with you towards upholding the secular and democratic ideals in TN and beyond," he said, addressing the gathering.

Vijay accused both parties of working together to obscure the real issues faced by the people. He described their actions as a coordinated strategy to divert attention from the struggles of the common man. Referring to what he called an alliance between the BJP and DMK, Vijay said, "One sings while the other dances in unison, symbolising their collusion in maintaining the status quo. This leaves the concerns of the common people unheard and unaddressed."