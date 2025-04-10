On The Run For 7676 KM, Drug Accused Finally Lands In Surat Police Net

Surat: To evade arrest, an accused involved in a high-profile drug case flew across continents, switched off his mobile phone, avoided staying at hotels and took refuge at dargahs. However, after being on the run for 7676 KM, he was finally caught by Surat police and SOG on Tuesday.
Alfaz alias Bhurio Iqbal Gundalia, the prime accused in Rs 55 lakh MD drugs case, was arrested by Surat's Special Operations Group (SOG), after what was a dramatic four-month manhunt.
Reportedly, Alfaz had been on the run ever since his name came up in a Rs 55.48 lakh MD drugs bust at the Sachin Kapletha checkpost in Surat four months ago. While three accused were arrested immediately after seizure of MD drugs from their possession, Alfaz managed to flee the country. It is being said that Alfaz had asked for delivery of the drugs.
Police revealed that he first flew to Dubai, then went to Ethiopia in South Africa. After two months, he returned to India via Mumbai, where he avoided staying at hotels and instead sought refuge at dargahs, first in Mumbai's Dongri, then at Shah-e-Alam in Ahmedabad, to avoid getting caught. Police said the accused avoided using a mobile phone and skipped hotel stays as it required ID verification.
However, the hide-and-seek ploy came to an end in Dhoraji, where he was reportedly hiding at his aunt's house for the last two months.
Acting on a tip-off and using technical surveillance, the SOG officials, with the help of Dhoraji ASP's roaming squad, arrested Alfaz while he was asleep at his aunt's house.
Surat City SOG said, "Based on the information received, with the help of roaming squad of ASP Dhoraji sub-division, accused Alfaz was caught while he was sleeping at his relative's house. Legal action is being initiated against him."
