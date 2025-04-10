ETV Bharat Impact: Authorities Halt On-Spot Ticket Sales For Gulmarg Gondola In Kashmir

Srinagar: The authorities suspended the on-the-spot ticket of Asia’s highest cable car at the famous resort Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

This comes a day after ETV Bharat reported about the inconvenience caused to tourists and tour operators in securing tickets for the Gondola amid huge demand. Almost 1000-1500 tickets were issued on the spot daily at the resort after the online booking saw huge demand, prompting tourists to stand in queue at the resort before sunrise.

“We have suspended the on-the-spot ticket. We will proceed as per our capacity of 3200 tickets issued online,” J&K Cable Car Corporation Managing Director Syed Qamar Sajad told ETV Bharat.

Spread over five kilometres of aerial distance, hundreds of tourists and skiers board the cable car over the pine forests to reach the top 13,500-foot mountain (Afarwat), a few kilometres from the Line of Control in northern Kashmir. The mountain is covered with snow until June, offering tourists from plains hit by heat a rare sight of snow, clicking photos and videos as souvenirs from the Valley.

Nestled deep in the Himalayas, Gulmarg is often likened to the ‘Davos of India’ for its potential as a premier international destination for hosting annual summits and events.

The Gondola, operating 54 cabins, is experiencing a surge in daily visitors with the online ticket quota until May exhausted. In the face of demand, the authorities opened a counter to accommodate the remaining tourists in January this year.

“Every day we open a two-hour slot starting from 8 to 9 am and issue on-the-spot tickets to accommodate as many as 1000-1500 tourists. But the demand is so high that tourists reach it before sunrise. So we try to accommodate them all,” said Syed Qammar, with a single ticket sold between 800 and 1600 for the first (Kongdori) and second phases (Afarwat).

Since its inception in 1998, the corporation has earned millions, with Rs 103 crores generated from 7.68 lakh visitors in 2024, making the entity one of the profitable ventures in Jammu and Kashmir. Buoyed by the success, the government is mulling over setting up a similar cable car project in Pahalgam, which serves as the key point for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The recent months have seen Valley-based trade bodies accusing the lack of transparency in the ticket system through the online portal, alleging a nexus between officials and tour operators based outside the Valley.