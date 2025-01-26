ETV Bharat / state

On Republic Day, Lord Mahakal At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain Adorned With Tricolor; Special 'Aarti' Held

A special 'Bhasma Aarti' was held on the 76th Republic Day at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

On Republic Day, Lord Mahakal At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain Adorned With Tricolor. Special 'Aarti' Held
On Republic Day, Lord Mahakal At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain Adorned With Tricolor. Special 'Aarti' Held (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Ujjain: As India celebrates the 76th Republic Day with great enthusiasm on Sunday, Lord Mahakal at the world famous Shri Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was adorned with a special tricolor on the occasion.

A large number of devotees paid a visit to the temple to witness an atmosphere of patriotism amid special 'Aarti' at the temple.

A large number of devotees were present on the occasion of 'Bhasma Aarti' to receive the blessings of Mahakal.

The event began with the opening of the doors of Mahakal temple at 4 am when a special anointing of Lord Mahakal was done. After bathing the deity with hot water, the Pandits anointed him with Panchamrit prepared from milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juice. Later, the temple deity was specially decorated in the colors of the tricolor.

During the Bhasma Aarti, the deity was adorned with sandalwood and vermilion. Later, a 'Mahaarati' was performed with camphor and a silver crown, while a 'Mundmala', a garland of silver-studded Rudraksha was also offered to the Mahakal. A garland of fragrant flowers, fruits and sweets were also offered to the Lord. Besides, a garland of tricolour and sweets were also offered as prasad on the occasion. On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, the unique glimpse of Baba Mahakal adorned with Bhasma Aarti and tricolour overwhelmed the devotees.

Read more:

  1. LIVE Republic Day 2025 Live: Parade Kicks Off With Indonesian Band, President Murmu Unfurls National Flag; 300 Artists Perform 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha'
  2. Maha Kumbh: DGCA Asks Airlines To Rationalise Airfares For Prayagraj Flights
  3. Google Celebrates India's 76th R-day With 'Wildlife Meets Culture' Doodle

Ujjain: As India celebrates the 76th Republic Day with great enthusiasm on Sunday, Lord Mahakal at the world famous Shri Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was adorned with a special tricolor on the occasion.

A large number of devotees paid a visit to the temple to witness an atmosphere of patriotism amid special 'Aarti' at the temple.

A large number of devotees were present on the occasion of 'Bhasma Aarti' to receive the blessings of Mahakal.

The event began with the opening of the doors of Mahakal temple at 4 am when a special anointing of Lord Mahakal was done. After bathing the deity with hot water, the Pandits anointed him with Panchamrit prepared from milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juice. Later, the temple deity was specially decorated in the colors of the tricolor.

During the Bhasma Aarti, the deity was adorned with sandalwood and vermilion. Later, a 'Mahaarati' was performed with camphor and a silver crown, while a 'Mundmala', a garland of silver-studded Rudraksha was also offered to the Mahakal. A garland of fragrant flowers, fruits and sweets were also offered to the Lord. Besides, a garland of tricolour and sweets were also offered as prasad on the occasion. On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, the unique glimpse of Baba Mahakal adorned with Bhasma Aarti and tricolour overwhelmed the devotees.

Read more:

  1. LIVE Republic Day 2025 Live: Parade Kicks Off With Indonesian Band, President Murmu Unfurls National Flag; 300 Artists Perform 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha'
  2. Maha Kumbh: DGCA Asks Airlines To Rationalise Airfares For Prayagraj Flights
  3. Google Celebrates India's 76th R-day With 'Wildlife Meets Culture' Doodle

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

REPUBLIC DAY 2025BABA MAHAKAL DECORATED IN TRICOLORBABA MAHAKAL BHASMA AARTIUJJAIN NEWSMAHAKAL TEMPLE REPUBLIC DAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.