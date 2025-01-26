On Republic Day, Lord Mahakal At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain Adorned With Tricolor; Special 'Aarti' Held

Ujjain: As India celebrates the 76th Republic Day with great enthusiasm on Sunday, Lord Mahakal at the world famous Shri Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was adorned with a special tricolor on the occasion.

A large number of devotees paid a visit to the temple to witness an atmosphere of patriotism amid special 'Aarti' at the temple.

A large number of devotees were present on the occasion of 'Bhasma Aarti' to receive the blessings of Mahakal.

The event began with the opening of the doors of Mahakal temple at 4 am when a special anointing of Lord Mahakal was done. After bathing the deity with hot water, the Pandits anointed him with Panchamrit prepared from milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juice. Later, the temple deity was specially decorated in the colors of the tricolor.

During the Bhasma Aarti, the deity was adorned with sandalwood and vermilion. Later, a 'Mahaarati' was performed with camphor and a silver crown, while a 'Mundmala', a garland of silver-studded Rudraksha was also offered to the Mahakal. A garland of fragrant flowers, fruits and sweets were also offered to the Lord. Besides, a garland of tricolour and sweets were also offered as prasad on the occasion. On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, the unique glimpse of Baba Mahakal adorned with Bhasma Aarti and tricolour overwhelmed the devotees.