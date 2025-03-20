On Rang Panchami Day, Indore, India's Cleanest City, Leads By Example Again

Indore: Indore, India's cleanest city, has once again set an example of cleanliness on Rang Panchami day. Soon after the Rang Panchami was celebrated in the city, the garbage and colour spread in various areas of the city were swiftly cleaned within a few hours of the celebration. The colour, mud and garbage spread from Rajwada to various routes were cleaned on a war footing by the Indore Municipal Corporation team.



550 cleaning workers engaged

After the Rang Panchami celebration in Indore, the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation took charge. More than 550 employees were deployed by the Municipal Corporation, who carried 15 high-tech cleaning machines, five high pressure jets as 10 garbage collection vehicles came to the field. More than 10 tractors full of shoes, slippers and other types of garbage were picked up from roads.

According to the Municipal Corporation, the Indore Municipal Corporation team collected 8 to 10 tons of garbage from Rajwada and surrounding areas till Wednesday evening. More than 5 lakh people participated in the procession that was taken out on Rang Panchami in Indore. Due to this, mud, garbage and dirt were spread in various areas. Finally, the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation led by example by cleaning the entire procession route in just a few hours after the procession ended.