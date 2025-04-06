On Ram Navami, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Backs Waqf Law

Haridwar: Days after Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was cleared, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev called the law justified. He said India has a constitution. If there had been no amendment in the Waqf Board, people would have also demanded the formation of Hindu, Sikh and Jain boards.

According to him, the amendment was brought on time. "Those who are opposing the law are doing so to consolidate their vote bank. It won't create any impact and nothing is going to work for them," Ramdev said.

He continued, "In India, there is a constitution and a law equally exists for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists. No amendment in the Waqf Board would have complicated the scenario. There might arise a possibility indicating representatives from religious sects like Hindu, Sikh and Jains could demand similar boards for them. The country has one constitution, one flag, one law and worshippers of one God."

On the Uttarakhand government's decision to change the names of some places in the state, he said name, traits and work should all be in coherent with Sanatan Dharma. At the same time, Baba Ramdev also reacted to politics on Ram Navami. He said, "Whatever is being done for vote bank and polarisation inspired by politics should stop. No one should hate anyone."

Recalling the days of his initiation, Ramdev said on the day of Ram Navami, more than 30 years ago, he took sanyas by taking a dip in the Ganges in Haridwar. "About 32-33 years ago, I took sanyas from Acharya Indradev Maharaj, Guru Shankar Dev Maharaj, Guru Kripal Dev Maharaj," he added.