ETV Bharat / state

On Pretext Of Marriage, Rajasthan Man Rapes Woman, Her Minor Daughter

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

A case has been filed against a man for allegedly raping a woman on pretext of marriage and her minor daughter when she was alone at home. The accused is absconding and a search is on for him, police said.

On Pretext Of Marriage, Rajasthan Man Rapes Woman, Her Minor Daughter
Ramganj police station in Ajmer has registered a rape case (ETV Bharat Photo)

Ajmer (Rajasthan): A woman from Rajasthan's Ajmer district has accused a man of allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage and sexually exploiting her minor daughter. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at Ramganj police station and search is on for the accused, police said.

Ramganj police station in-charge Ravindra Khinchi said the complainant had sought divorce following a dispute with her husband and presently lives at her parents' house. The accused had reportedly promised to marry the complainant after she got divorced, Khinchi said.

The woman told police that while she was having dispute with her husband, she had come in contact with the accused and the latter used to visit her house frequently. On the pretext of marrying her, the man had raped her multiple times, she alleged.

She further alleged that one day when she was not at home, the accused sexually exploited her minor daughter and then threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone. After learning about the incident, the woman filed a complaint at Ramganj police station.

Ramganj police station in-charge said a case has been registered on behalf of the woman and her minor daughter. Both of them were taken for medical examination, he said adding that searches are currently underway for the accused.

Read more

After Watching Porn, Madhya Pradesh Teen Rapes And Kills Younger Sister; Family Helps Him Cover Up

Ajmer (Rajasthan): A woman from Rajasthan's Ajmer district has accused a man of allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage and sexually exploiting her minor daughter. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at Ramganj police station and search is on for the accused, police said.

Ramganj police station in-charge Ravindra Khinchi said the complainant had sought divorce following a dispute with her husband and presently lives at her parents' house. The accused had reportedly promised to marry the complainant after she got divorced, Khinchi said.

The woman told police that while she was having dispute with her husband, she had come in contact with the accused and the latter used to visit her house frequently. On the pretext of marrying her, the man had raped her multiple times, she alleged.

She further alleged that one day when she was not at home, the accused sexually exploited her minor daughter and then threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone. After learning about the incident, the woman filed a complaint at Ramganj police station.

Ramganj police station in-charge said a case has been registered on behalf of the woman and her minor daughter. Both of them were taken for medical examination, he said adding that searches are currently underway for the accused.

Read more

After Watching Porn, Madhya Pradesh Teen Rapes And Kills Younger Sister; Family Helps Him Cover Up

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN MAN RAPES WOMANPRETEXT OF MARRIAGESEXUALLY EXPLOITING MINOR DAUGHTERRAPE IN AJMER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.