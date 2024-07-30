ETV Bharat / state

On Pretext Of Marriage, Rajasthan Man Rapes Woman, Her Minor Daughter

Ajmer (Rajasthan): A woman from Rajasthan's Ajmer district has accused a man of allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage and sexually exploiting her minor daughter. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered at Ramganj police station and search is on for the accused, police said.

Ramganj police station in-charge Ravindra Khinchi said the complainant had sought divorce following a dispute with her husband and presently lives at her parents' house. The accused had reportedly promised to marry the complainant after she got divorced, Khinchi said.

The woman told police that while she was having dispute with her husband, she had come in contact with the accused and the latter used to visit her house frequently. On the pretext of marrying her, the man had raped her multiple times, she alleged.

She further alleged that one day when she was not at home, the accused sexually exploited her minor daughter and then threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone. After learning about the incident, the woman filed a complaint at Ramganj police station.