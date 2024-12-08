On Prayagraj Visit, Yogi Gives Pep Talk To Mahakumbh Organisers

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took stock of the preparations of Prayagraj Kumbh Mela on Saturday, advised the organisers to rise to the grand occasion, doubling up efforts to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the biggest religious spectacle on earth. During his Prayagraj trip, he inaugurated the shelter and central hospital for the devotees at the fair area. Apart from this, a computerised lost and found center, park and other facilities built in Arail area were also opened by him.

Yogi emphasised that the upcoming grand occasion of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is important on many counts not. According to him, new benchmarks in many arenas can be made. He singled out cleanliness among them, saying using technology to present a "Digital Kumbh" can be one of major scoring points for the authorities.

Giving insights into the government's preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Adityanath also elaborated on the transformative changes Uttar Pradesh has witnessed over the past seven-and-a-half years. He stressed marking a blend of tradition and technology.

"There was a time when Kumbh was synonymous with dirt, stampedes and chaos. The management of the Kumbh was often entrusted to individuals with little respect for faith, tradition, culture or heritage,” the CM said. During Mahakumbh 2025, millions are expected to bathe at the sacred Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge. The government is trying to provide all kinds of facilities to the people coming to the world's largest religious fair held on the sands of Sangam. Arrangements are being made for the safety of the devotees from their stay in the severe cold.

The CM inaugurated one of the 100 public shelters with a capacity of 250 beds in the fair area. Along with beds, mattresses, pillows and clean sheets will be made available in the shelters. Separate toilets and bathrooms have also been arranged for men and women in these shelters.



Devotees will have to pay a nominal fee for using these facilities. Devotees staying in Maha Kumbh on normal days will have to pay Rs 100 for the first day. In case of extended stay, they will be charged Rs 100 for foe the next day and Rs 200 for the third day.



During the main bathing festival and the days around the time, this fee will be Rs 200 for the first day, Rs 200 for a two-day stay and Rs 400 on the next days. There will be a facility to pay through cash as well as digital means. This shelter in the fair area has been built for those pilgrims who cannot afford hotels, guest houses or private camps.