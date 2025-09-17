ETV Bharat / state

On PM Modi's Birthday, Maharashtra's Mangaon Village Starts Free Medicine Scheme For Seniors, Destitute

Kolhapur: Mangaon gram panchayat in Hatkanangale taluka of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district has come up with a unique gift for its senior citizens and destitute individuals on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

The gram panchayat has taken a decision to bear their medical expenses from now onwards. Sarpanch Dr Raju Magdum said a special meeting was called to approve this decision and implement it from Wednesday itself. He claimed that Mangaon is the first gram panchayat in the country to take such a bold decision.

"The 'Our Parents, Our Responsibility' scheme was launched by the sarpanch on Wednesday. Under this, the gram panchayat will pay for the medicines of the destitute and elderly people, suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. After receiving the health reports and medicine lists, of destitute and villagers aged above 65 years, funds will be immediately provided to them. For this, a provision of Rs three lakh has been made in the Gram Nidhi", Magdum said.