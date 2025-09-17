On PM Modi's Birthday, Maharashtra's Mangaon Village Starts Free Medicine Scheme For Seniors, Destitute
Mangaon gram panchayat launched the 'Our Parents, Our Responsibility' scheme to bear the medical expenses of villagers aged above 65 years and destitute individuals.
September 17, 2025
Kolhapur: Mangaon gram panchayat in Hatkanangale taluka of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district has come up with a unique gift for its senior citizens and destitute individuals on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
The gram panchayat has taken a decision to bear their medical expenses from now onwards. Sarpanch Dr Raju Magdum said a special meeting was called to approve this decision and implement it from Wednesday itself. He claimed that Mangaon is the first gram panchayat in the country to take such a bold decision.
"The 'Our Parents, Our Responsibility' scheme was launched by the sarpanch on Wednesday. Under this, the gram panchayat will pay for the medicines of the destitute and elderly people, suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. After receiving the health reports and medicine lists, of destitute and villagers aged above 65 years, funds will be immediately provided to them. For this, a provision of Rs three lakh has been made in the Gram Nidhi", Magdum said.
"The scheme will be run from the village fund. All elderly citizens will get the benefit of this scheme. The gram panchayat had already conducted a survey of the senior citizens of the village and it was found that 100 to 125 elderly people will be benefitted. Mangaon gram panchayat is the first in the country to implement such a scheme. This initiative will make a huge contribution to the healthcare of senior citizens," Magdum said.
Mangaon gram panchayat is famous throughout the state for its innovative initiatives. One such praiseworthy decision was to provide services and facilities to property owners who pay regular house rents and water bills.
According to the sarpanch, the pioneer of reservation, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, held the first boycott conference at this village in March 1920. "It was in this village that Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj had told Babasaheb Ambedkar that he would become the leader of the country. The gram panchayat has taken several people-oriented decisions here," he said.
