On PDP Foundation Day, Mehbooba Mufti Skips Article 370, Urges GoI To Initiate Dialogue With Pakistan

Srinagar: Skipping the mention of special status and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged the government of India to play “big brother” role and initiate dialogue with Pakistan.

The PDP chief's statement comes as India maintains a firm stance that terror and talks will not go together. Mehbooba in her 10 minute address to her workers at the 26th Foundation of her party spoke about peace, dialogue and war and the internal situation in Kashmir valley. She, however, did not mention abrogation of article 370, restoration of statehood and opposition to the ruling National Conference.

After the Pahalgam attack, and Operation Sindoor, the BJP-led government toughened its stance against Pakistan and put in abeyance Indus Water Treaty and said it has stopped water to Pakistan from the rivers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained that Operation Sindoor was ongoing.

“India must play a big brother role in Asia and should maintain friendly relations with Pakistan. The Indian government says nobody should interfere in its external affairs, but I will interfere and say talk to Pakistan and resolve the Kashmir issue. I will interfere in external affairs because the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffer as all wars are finally fought here,” Mehbooba said at the PDP Foundation Day.

'War-rhetoric Has Led To Decline Of India's GDP'

Pointing out the war-rhetoric between India and Pakistan, she said the war rhetoric had led to India’s economic decline in Asia and now it “lags far behind” China in GDP. “India is an elephant, economically, and its population, especially the youth population, is larger than China, but India’s GDP is less than China, we are far behind China,” she said.

PDP Foundation Day in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Call For Dialogue

The PDP chief pointed out that the internal situation in Kashmir and said the “Kashmir issue” wont get resolved by security build up in the valley, or using stringent laws like UAPA or jailing youth.

“If Kashmiris won't seek dialogue then who will? How many security personnel will you bring here, how much you beat people, what will happen with UAPA. Six custodial deaths of tribal community took place in recent times. Unless you speak with the people of Kashmir from the heart, this issue won't get resolved,” she said.

The BJP has been maintaining that it has resolved the Kashmir issue and if there is anything to talk with Pakistan, it was the end of terrorism originating from that country against India.

'PM Modi Can Resolve Kashmir Issue'

Mehbooba said that Prime minister Narendra Modi can solve the Kashmir issue as he has a big mandate for the people of the country.

“All prime ministers from Indira Gandhi to Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh talked to Pakistan. Modi ji can solve the Kashmir issue because 1.20 crore people have elected him. Stop fighting wars, start dialogue,” she said, ending her speech with “one message to GoI– we are not your enemy, Jammu and Kashmir people are not your enemy”.

Today’s 26th Foundation Day was PDP’s show of strength after the party showed a dismal performance in the 2024 assembly elections by winning just three seats. More than 20 former MLAs and ministers had left the party after the abrogation of Article 370, but many of them returned recently and during the assembly elections.

Pointing out the exodus of the leaders from her party, Mehbooba said that “you broke our party, but what did you achieve”. “We are a peace loving party and PDP is for peace.”