On Lunar Eclipse Night, Chhattisgarh Woman Smothers Drunken Husband To Death Using Pillow

Janjgir Champa: A woman allegedly smothered her husband, who was in an inebriated condition, with a pillow on Sunday during the lunar eclipse, leading to his death in Chhattisgarh's Champa area.

In his complaint lodged with the police, Sanjay Thawait, the brother of the deceased Somraj Badaik, alleged that Durga Badaik had strangled her husband with a pillow. The police arrested her shortly after the incident, following the complaint.

"On receiving information, Champa police station personnel reached the spot and arrested Durga Badaik, who said she was unable to bear the torture of her husband, who used to return home drunk and beat her, doubting her character. Tired of the daily taunts and beatings, she strangled her husband. The police have recovered the pillow used in the murder. The woman has been sent to judicial custody," JP Gupta, Champa police station in-charge.