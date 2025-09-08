On Lunar Eclipse Night, Chhattisgarh Woman Smothers Drunken Husband To Death Using Pillow
Durga, allegedly exhausted by constant physical and emotional abuse, after another violent confrontation, decided to take revenge when Somraj fell asleep in an inebriated state.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 11:28 PM IST
Janjgir Champa: A woman allegedly smothered her husband, who was in an inebriated condition, with a pillow on Sunday during the lunar eclipse, leading to his death in Chhattisgarh's Champa area.
In his complaint lodged with the police, Sanjay Thawait, the brother of the deceased Somraj Badaik, alleged that Durga Badaik had strangled her husband with a pillow. The police arrested her shortly after the incident, following the complaint.
"On receiving information, Champa police station personnel reached the spot and arrested Durga Badaik, who said she was unable to bear the torture of her husband, who used to return home drunk and beat her, doubting her character. Tired of the daily taunts and beatings, she strangled her husband. The police have recovered the pillow used in the murder. The woman has been sent to judicial custody," JP Gupta, Champa police station in-charge.
On the evening of September 7, he allegedly beat his wife again, accusing her of infidelity. This was not an isolated incident; his abusive behavior had been ongoing for some time.
Durga allegedly used a pillow to strangle him. The tragic event came to the notice after Somraj’s brother, Sanjay Thawait, received a call from Durga at around 9 pm on September 7. She informed him that Somraj once again beat her. Fearing for her safety, Sanjay rushed to her home with his family.
Upon arrival, they discovered Somraj’s lifeless body. The family initially hoped he was unconscious and took him to a nearby doctor, but the doctor confirmed that he had already passed away.