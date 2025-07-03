On International Plastic Bag Free Day, Telangana Activists Call For Public Action And Government Enforcement

Miryalaguda: On the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day (July 3), environmental activists and conscious citizens in Telangana are raising concerns over the unchecked use of plastic bags, despite clear regulations banning them. While the day is observed globally to raise awareness about the environmental and health hazards of plastic, the ground reality in Telangana’s erstwhile undivided Nalgonda district paints a stark picture.

Gone are the days when people carried cloth bags to the market. Today, plastic bags in shiny, colourful designs have replaced sustainable habits, and this shift is proving costly for the environment.

Ban Exists, But Usage Persists

Even though plastic bags are banned, they continue to be openly used and sold across towns like Nalgonda, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Kodad, and Bhuvanagiri. From vegetable markets to tiffin centres, from milk booths to fruit vendors, banned plastic bags are everywhere.

Waste analysis in city dumping grounds reveals that plastic covers make up nearly 80% of the garbage. Yet, authorities have failed to take visible action. Wholesale plastic bag sales flourish unchecked in urban areas due to the lack of regular inspections and enforcement.

“People Must Change First”, Says Activist

Mannem Sridhar Reddy, founder of Mana Miryalaguda Organisation, has been at the forefront of campaigns promoting cloth and jute bags. “Although people know plastic is harmful to the environment and health, usage is not reducing. There must first be a change in mindset. Carrying cloth or jute bags and using steel containers for tiffins, milk, and curd can make a big difference,” he said.

His organisation has distributed thousands of jute bags across villages, yet public adoption remains low. “Authorities, too, must step up. Frequent inspections and serious penalties are needed to stop the sale and use of banned plastic bags,” he added.

Back to Basics: A Call For Sustainable Habits

As the world marks International Plastic Bag Free Day, Reddy's message is clear: A cloth bag isn’t just a habit, it’s a weapon, a "Brahmastra", against plastic pollution. Authorities, vendors, and citizens must work together to eliminate single-use plastics. The solution isn’t just enforcement, but education, accessibility, and community-led change.

