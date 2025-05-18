Jammu: On International Museum Day 2025, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur have issued a QR code on the 8th and 9th century Kiramchi group of temples offering a glimpse into the history of the temples and educate people about the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

The QR code was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai inside the premises of the ancient temples at Udhampur. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the DC Udhampur said that scanning the QR code of the temple in any corner of the world, will provide complete details about the history of the temples, Besides, the QR code will also provide the map of the temples to guide visitors to the ASI site.

On International Museum Day, Group Of Ancient Jammu Kashmir Temples Get A QR Code (ETV Bharat)

About Kiramchi Group Of Temples

The Kiramchi group of temples are located 12 km North from district headquarters Udhampur and 64 km from Jammu city. According to the official data, the group of four large and three small temples situated on the bank of Birunalla, date back to the 8th and 9th century A.D. The temples are dedicated to lord Shiva.

The temple structure resembles the temples at Bhubaneswar, Chamba and Barmour. All temples, except one, face east and comprise a garbhagriha with curvilinear sikhara and antarala with sukanasika. One of these temples has pillared mandapa in front of antarala which seems to be a later addition. The garbhagrihas are built either on triratha and pancharatha plan externally and square internally. The wall portion shows niche shrines for the parshva deities on its central projection & false window decorations on the vestibule.

According to popular belief, Raja Kichak of Mahabharat was said to be the creator of the town Kiramchi and the kingdom. It is believed that Pandavas remained in Kiramchi for a long time while in exile.

International Museum Day 2025

International Museum Day is celebrated every year on May 18 to highlight the importance of museums in preserving and showcasing our rich cultural heritage. The Archaeological Survey of India is celebrating this day by offering free entry to all ASI-protected monuments and museums across India.