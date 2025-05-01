On International Labour Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Major Relief For Workers In National Capital

New Delhi: In a pleasing development for workers in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced annual health check-ups and rest hours at workplaces for the labourers in the national capital.

CM Gupta made the announcement at a program organised at Karol Bagh on the occasion of 'International Labour Day' on Thursday May 1. The program was organised under the joint aegis of the Government of India and the Construction Workers Board. CM Rekha Gupta was the chief guest at the event. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra were also present at the event.

Big Announcement For Delhi Workers On Labour Day

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will conduct free health check-ups for the workers and their families as a mark of gratitude to their services in nation building. Also, instructions will be issued to ensure that workers get time to rest from 12 noon to 3 pm during summers. She said that a notification will be issued soon for the mandatory rest hours during peak summer heat.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (M) interacts with workers on International Labour Day, 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting the achievement of the government, CM Gupta said that the minimum wages of the workers have been increased with effect from April 1. It will also be ensured that women workers get safety and facilities at the workplace and 3000 water coolers will also be installed all over Delhi for the workers, she added.

The Delhi CM met the women workers and enquired about their well-being. Targeting the previous dispensations in the national capital over the alleged apathy to workers, Gupta said, "I regret that the previous governments did not think about the workers, but PM Narendra Modi thought about the poor and worked for their welfare".