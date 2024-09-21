ETV Bharat / state

On International Day of Peace, Himanta Urges Armed Groups To Come For Talks

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged militant groups to renounce violence and come forward for talks to promote the development of the state. He made this appeal via a social media post to mark the International Day of Peace.

File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (IANS)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon militant groups to abjure violence and come forward for talks for the development of the state. He appealed to them on the occasion of the International Day of Peace. "Today on #InternationalDayOfPeace, I call upon the armed groups to come to the discussion table and together chart a new dawn for Assam," the CM posted on X.

"Violence and terror will never yield positive results for the state, while discussions will ensure Assam's ascend as a premier state," he added. Many militant outfits in Assam, including a faction of ULFA, have signed peace pacts with the government and numerous insurgents have returned to the mainstream over the last few years. However, ULFA (Independent), led by its chief Paresh Barua, has not entered into any negotiations with the government so far with Sarma urging the militant leader several times to sit for talks.

The proscribed outfit had claimed to have planted bombs at 24 locations on Independence Day this year with eight 'bomb-like substances' being recovered by the police from different parts of the state, including two in Guwahati. The CM had urged Barua not to indulge in any activity that could jeopardise the future of the youth when the state is poised to "become a powerhouse" over the next 10 years.

Read More

  1. Four Bangladeshi Infiltrators Pushed Back: Himanta
  2. Assam Govt Launches 3rd Edition Of Orunodoi Scheme; Expands Coverage To 37 Lakh Beneficiaries

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon militant groups to abjure violence and come forward for talks for the development of the state. He appealed to them on the occasion of the International Day of Peace. "Today on #InternationalDayOfPeace, I call upon the armed groups to come to the discussion table and together chart a new dawn for Assam," the CM posted on X.

"Violence and terror will never yield positive results for the state, while discussions will ensure Assam's ascend as a premier state," he added. Many militant outfits in Assam, including a faction of ULFA, have signed peace pacts with the government and numerous insurgents have returned to the mainstream over the last few years. However, ULFA (Independent), led by its chief Paresh Barua, has not entered into any negotiations with the government so far with Sarma urging the militant leader several times to sit for talks.

The proscribed outfit had claimed to have planted bombs at 24 locations on Independence Day this year with eight 'bomb-like substances' being recovered by the police from different parts of the state, including two in Guwahati. The CM had urged Barua not to indulge in any activity that could jeopardise the future of the youth when the state is poised to "become a powerhouse" over the next 10 years.

Read More

  1. Four Bangladeshi Infiltrators Pushed Back: Himanta
  2. Assam Govt Launches 3rd Edition Of Orunodoi Scheme; Expands Coverage To 37 Lakh Beneficiaries

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMAINTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACEINTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.