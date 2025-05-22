On International Biodiversity Day, Delhi Zoo Rolls Out Summer Camp To Teach Environmental Protection

New Delhi: Delhi's National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) is conducting a special 15-day summer camp on the occasion of the International Biodiversity Day, observed on May 22, to increase environmental awareness among children and connect them with nature. The camp will conclude on June 5, the World Environment Day.

Delhi Zoo director Sanjit Kumar said the summer camp is being organised with the joint efforts of National Zoological Park and National Museum of Natural History. More than 60 students from eight schools of Delhi-NCR are participating in the camp, which has been divided into two slots. Slot A is being conducted from May 22 to 28 and Slot B from May 29 to June 4. Students of junior category (classes 6 to 8) and senior category (classes 9 to 12) are participating in both the slots.

Slot A of summer camp starts at Delhi Zoo (ETV Bharat)

Delhi Zoo director said the topic of the summer camp is "Ending Plastic Pollution". "Students will be made aware of the dangers of pollution through plastic, importance of biodiversity and measures for environmental protection. Along with this, sessions on various topics are being organised by experts every day in which, children learn through interactive activities," he said.

Kumar said that the duration of the camp has been fixed from 8:30 am to 11:30 am so that students can participate in informative activities while staying safe from the heat. The biggest feature of this summer camp is that it is not just an event to spend time during the holidays, but it provides children with a deep understanding of nature, environment and biodiversity.

Students are being taught to connect with nature (ETV Bharat)

"Today when plastics and environmental crisis have become a matter of global concern, teaching children about environmental protection from an early age aims to create a strong foundation. Through this summer camp, children are not only becoming sensitive towards the environment, but are also learning to express themselves through creative activities," he said.

The aim of the summer camp is to make children aware about environment, biodiversity and wildlife conservation. During this camp, children will closely observe various animals and birds living in the zoo and understand their behavior. Along with this, they will be made familiar with the process of caring and feeding wild animals. They will also be informed about the diversity of plants, their importance and the need for conservation, the director added.