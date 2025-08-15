On Independence Day, Stalin Vows to Reclaim State Rights, Slams Centre’s Power Grab

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday delivered a politically-charged Independence Day address, accusing the central government of making efforts to take away the rights of the state governments. He has also vowed to reclaim those rights.
On the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin hoisted the national flag at George's Fort in Chennai and made welfare announcements. He said, "The 'Kakum Karangal' scheme for ex-servicemen and their dependents will start on the 19th. The government is going to provide 30 percent subsidy on the loan amount given to ex-servicemen who have received entrepreneurship training through this scheme
Tamil Nadu is the fastest growing economy in India. India's growth rate is only 6.5%, but Tamil Nadu has grown by 11.19 percent. Compared to large states in social development indices, Tamil Nadu ranks first at the national level with 63.33 points. Investments of Rs. 10 lakh crore have created employment opportunities for 30 lakh people in Tamil Nadu.
The participation rate of women workers is 47 percent. In particular, Tamil Nadu is the leading state in the export of electronic devices at the national level with 37 percent," he said.
He further said, "The Dravidian model of governance is based on the ideologies of social justice, equality, self-respect, linguistic freedom, ethnic rights, and state autonomy. In the last four years, Tamil Nadu has not only experienced single-sector development, but has also experienced multi-sectoral development". He highlighted below-given decisions taken by his government.
1.The monthly pension currently being provided by the state government to freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 22,000.
2.The monthly family pension currently being provided by the state government to the families of freedom fighter martyrs will be increased to Rs 12,000.
3.The monthly special pension currently being provided by the descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Ramanathapuram Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, Sivagangai Marudhu brothers and V.O. Chidambaranar will be increased by Rs. 11,000.
4.The lifetime monthly financial assistance provided to ex-servicemen from Tamil Nadu who participated in World War II will be increased to Rs. 15,000.
5.The lifetime monthly financial assistance provided to the widows of World War II veterans will be increased to Rs. 8,000.
6.For the convenience of ex-servicemen from Tamil Nadu, an ex-servicemen's hostel with infrastructure covering an area of 33,000 square feet will be built at a cost of Rs 22 crore in Madhavaram, Chennai.
7.The free morning journey scheme implemented in the hilly areas of Tamil Nadu will be extended to the differently-abled.
8.A training centre will be started at the state level, two training centres at the regional level and one driving training school per district for driving training.
9.Ten thousand students of Tamil Nadu construction workers will be provided online skill training in modern technologies at a cost of Rs. 15 crore while they are studying in college.
According to him, in the last few years, the central government has been making many attempts to take away the rights of the state governments in various sectors. The rights of the state governments in important sectors like education and medicine are being taken away continuously, Stalin said.
The Chief Minister said the only solution can be legal steps to restore the role of the state governments in the distribution of power and funds. "I firmly believe that the right time has come to complete the previous efforts for this on this Independence Day. It is not good for the federalism of India to always have to fight and argue for the funds that the state should get. This will affect the development of the state and the unity of India. We have the duty and responsibility to establish our rights," Stalin added.