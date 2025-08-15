ETV Bharat / state

On Independence Day, Stalin Vows To Reclaim State Rights, Slams Centre’s Power Grab

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday delivered a politically-charged Independence Day address, accusing the central government of making efforts to take away the rights of the state governments. He has also vowed to reclaim those rights.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin hoisted the national flag at George's Fort in Chennai and made welfare announcements. He said, "The 'Kakum Karangal' scheme for ex-servicemen and their dependents will start on the 19th. The government is going to provide 30 percent subsidy on the loan amount given to ex-servicemen who have received entrepreneurship training through this scheme

Tamil Nadu is the fastest growing economy in India. India's growth rate is only 6.5%, but Tamil Nadu has grown by 11.19 percent. Compared to large states in social development indices, Tamil Nadu ranks first at the national level with 63.33 points. Investments of Rs. 10 lakh crore have created employment opportunities for 30 lakh people in Tamil Nadu.

The participation rate of women workers is 47 percent. In particular, Tamil Nadu is the leading state in the export of electronic devices at the national level with 37 percent," he said.

He further said, "The Dravidian model of governance is based on the ideologies of social justice, equality, self-respect, linguistic freedom, ethnic rights, and state autonomy. In the last four years, Tamil Nadu has not only experienced single-sector development, but has also experienced multi-sectoral development". He highlighted below-given decisions taken by his government.

1.The monthly pension currently being provided by the state government to freedom fighters will be increased to Rs 22,000.

2.The monthly family pension currently being provided by the state government to the families of freedom fighter martyrs will be increased to Rs 12,000.

3.The monthly special pension currently being provided by the descendants of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Ramanathapuram Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, Sivagangai Marudhu brothers and V.O. Chidambaranar will be increased by Rs. 11,000.