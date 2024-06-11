On His First Visit After Assuming Office, PM Modi to Keep A Date With Varanasi Farmers on June 18

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a 'kisan sammelan' (farmers' conference) Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on June 18, sources said.

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency after he was sworn in for the third time on Sunday. According to local BJP leaders, they are searching for a venue for the farmers' conference. One of the leaders said the venue could either be in Rohania or Sevapuri assembly constituency.

After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising release of seventeenth instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. In a post, he wrote, "This will benefits 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores."

After signing the file, PM Modi said “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

The BJP's Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that this will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Varanasi after the formation of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for the third time at the Centre. According to Kashi region BJP media in-charge Navratan Rathi, that his unit of the BJP is working to select a venue for the farmers' conference which may be held in Rohania or Sevapuri Assembly constituency.

Patel also said all BJP workers were asked to take preparation for according PM Modi a grand welcome to Varanasi. He added that the process of assigning responsibilities to party workers for the farmers' conference had also begun.

A meeting of Varanasi BJP office-bearers' was held at the party office in Gulab Bagh to discuss the plan for the preparations regarding the visit of the Prime Minister. Patel added that after addressing the Kisan Sammelan, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and attend Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

In the Lok Sabha elections this year, PM Modi retained his Varanasi seat for the third time, defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by over 1.5 lakh votes.