On Ganesh Chaturthi, Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims

The Ganpati Pandal at Gheekanta area of old Ahmedabad also features doctors, nursing staff, policemen and firemen involved in the relief work.

Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims
Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

Ahmedabad: In a heart-touching tribute to the victims in the tragic June 12 Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, devotees here set up a special pandal themed on the crash site.

Hindus worship Lord Ganesh as the harbinger of happiness and prosperity during the ten-day festival as devotees prepare special pandals(stalls) based on various themes.

The pandal at Gheekanta area of old Ahmedabad is built in sand, bricks and wood to give a realistic look to the scene where the plane hit the BJ Medical College hostel building on June 12 this year. The Air India flight (Dreamliner)AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad killing 241 of the 242 passengers on board the flight besides several others on ground.

Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims
Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims (ETV Bharat)

The theme at the Ahmedabad pandal not only depicts the horror of the accident but also the characters who displayed humanity and voluntary service after the tragedy.

The pandal has replicas of doctors, nursing staff, policemen and firemen involved in the relief work, whose efforts saved many lives. Apart from this, a replica of reporters and cameramen who were constantly reporting and providing real-time information is also on display at the Ganesh pandal.

The theme is adorned by a large statue of Lord Ganesha seated on his vehicle Mushakji in the middle, depicted as firefighters.

Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims
Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims (ETV Bharat)

Rahul Rajput, the organizer of the pandal, said that the pandal is aimed at paying tribute to those who lost their lives in this plane crash.

“Also, this is our effort to appreciate the work of doctors, policemen and firefighters who worked tirelessly at that time. Our group of 15-20 members has been working hard for this pandal for the last two months. We pray to Lord Shri Ganesha to grant peace to the souls of all those who died in this accident," Rajput said.

Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims
Ahmedabad Ganpati Pandal Themed Around Air India Plane Crash Site Pays Tribute To Victims (ETV Bharat)

After ten days of worship, on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, when Ganesh Visarjan takes place, devotees bid a tearful farewell to the Ganesh idol. With the chants 'Ganpati Bappa Moriya", devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with the hope that he will return again next year and take the sorrows and pains of the devotees with him.

