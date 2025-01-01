ETV Bharat / state

On First Day Of 2025, Security Forces Thwart Naxal Plot, 13 IEDs Recovered

CRPF and police recovered and diffused 11 and 2 IEDs from Basaguda and Bandalelka Nala areas respectively in Bijapur district.

On First Day Of 2025, Security Forces Thwart Naxal Plot, 13 IEDs Recovered
IEDs recovered in Bijapur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 51 minutes ago

Bijapur: A total of 13 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found by security forces from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday.

In a joint operation conducted by the 168th battalion of CRPF and the Basaguda police team, a major Naxal attack was foiled in the district as nearly 11 IEDs that were planted near the Gauthan temple in Timapur of Basaguda, were successfully recovered by the security forces. Later two IEDs, weighing three kg each, were found in Bandalelka Nala area during a similar operation.

Teams of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) along with the CRPF jawans had safely removed the IEDs placed beneath the ground and neutralised the devices, preventing potential harm. Police suspect that the IEDs were targeted at the security personnel who were undertaking search operations in the area.

Notably a week ago, several IEDs were recovered by the security forces from Chinnageluru area of ​​Bijapur. Police said that the IEDs were configured like directional bombs with a pressure switch system. In the last eight days, police have foiled three blast attempts planned by the Naxals in this district, they added.

On Monday, three Naxal leaders, including one carrying bounty of Rs one lakh, were arrested in Bijapur. The three were booked in Pamed police station and sent to police custody.

