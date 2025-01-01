ETV Bharat / state

On First Day Of 2025, Security Forces Thwart Naxal Plot, 13 IEDs Recovered

Bijapur: A total of 13 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found by security forces from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday.

In a joint operation conducted by the 168th battalion of CRPF and the Basaguda police team, a major Naxal attack was foiled in the district as nearly 11 IEDs that were planted near the Gauthan temple in Timapur of Basaguda, were successfully recovered by the security forces. Later two IEDs, weighing three kg each, were found in Bandalelka Nala area during a similar operation.

Teams of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) along with the CRPF jawans had safely removed the IEDs placed beneath the ground and neutralised the devices, preventing potential harm. Police suspect that the IEDs were targeted at the security personnel who were undertaking search operations in the area.