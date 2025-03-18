On Facebook Tip-off, Jammu Kashmir Police’s Intelligence Wing Arrests Netizen For 'Spreading Radical Content' On Social Media

Srinagar: The intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police nabbed a netizen for allegedly disseminating radical content on Facebook with the help of the meta owned social media giant, an official said.
Identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar of Srinagar, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) sleuths arrested him for operating a Facebook page ‘Shaddy Kashmir Dryfruits’ to spread ‘extremist content with an intention to disturb peace’ in the Valley.
Dar, according to the official, “was found to be actively engaged in posting and sharing content aimed at glorifying terrorism, terrorist commanders and inciting anti-national sentiments among young minds”.
“Eﬀorts to track the suspect were initially hindered due to his constant movement and change of location. However, a well-coordinated strategy was implemented on ground to apprehend him along with his electronic device,” he added.
A preliminary inspection of his digital devices revealed access to the radical Facebook account along with incriminating materials including a video of slain terrorist commander Zakir Musa and other extremist propaganda, the official said.
Previously, Police said Dar was arrested for involvement in stone-pelting incidents in 2019 while he was detained by Cyber Police Srinagar for engaging in the online dissemination of radical content in 2022.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, all social media companies have set up special monitoring units to monitor the radical propaganda and report it to security agencies.
These joint actions by security and intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir in coordination with The Special Monitoring units of social media companies have been responsible in busting many radical modules and identifying potential terrorists, the official said.
The Police official said that investigations are underway on his role and other associates and further legal action will follow as per the provisions of the law.
