On Facebook Tip-off, Jammu Kashmir Police’s Intelligence Wing Arrests Netizen For 'Spreading Radical Content' On Social Media

Srinagar: The intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police nabbed a netizen for allegedly disseminating radical content on Facebook with the help of the meta owned social media giant, an official said.

Identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar of Srinagar, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) sleuths arrested him for operating a Facebook page ‘Shaddy Kashmir Dryfruits’ to spread ‘extremist content with an intention to disturb peace’ in the Valley.

Dar, according to the official, “was found to be actively engaged in posting and sharing content aimed at glorifying terrorism, terrorist commanders and inciting anti-national sentiments among young minds”.

“Eﬀorts to track the suspect were initially hindered due to his constant movement and change of location. However, a well-coordinated strategy was implemented on ground to apprehend him along with his electronic device,” he added.

A preliminary inspection of his digital devices revealed access to the radical Facebook account along with incriminating materials including a video of slain terrorist commander Zakir Musa and other extremist propaganda, the official said.