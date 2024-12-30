On-Duty CRPF Trooper Collapses, Dies Due To Suspected Heart Attack In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died of suspected heart attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district Jail on Monday, officials said.

An official said that the CRPF personnel identified as Kharat Prakash Madhukar of 116Bn of CRPF fell unconscious in district jail Anantnag during the early morning of Monday when he was on duty. He was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Anantnag, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary reports suggest the cause of death to be a heart attack. Officials said that further investigation into the CRPF trooper's death is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

CRPF's Role In The Valley

The Central Reserve Police Force, like the rest of the country, is key to the internal security in the Kashmir valley. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently commended the CRPF's role in maintaining peace in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, during his visit to the CRPF headquarters in New Delhi, said that the CRPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister also emphasised on the use of Hindi language in the CRPF trooper's daily functioning and use of more millets. Shah also called upon the soldiers to extract the benefits of Ayurveda and participate in 'Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' for their well-being.