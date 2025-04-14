ETV Bharat / state

On Day Four Of Water Tanker Strike In Mumbai, BMC Invokes Disaster Management Act

Mumbai: As the tanker association refused to relent on the ongoing strike, the Mumbai civic body on Sunday invoked the Disaster Management Act to requisition private water tankers, wells and borewells to streamline water supply with the help of police and the transport commissionerate.

In a release issued this evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said it is exercising powers under sections 34 (a) and 65 (1) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 to requisition private water tankers, wells and borewells.

"The Disaster Management Act 2005 was invoked in the view of the indefinite strike called by tanker operators in opposition to the revised guidelines of Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and to avert any disruption in essential water supply during the summer season," it said.

Tanker operations will be managed through coordinated efforts of teams from BMC wards, Mumbai police and the transport commissionerate, the release stated. It said a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been formulated for streamlined water supply to private housing societies and other stakeholders.

As part of the SOP, the BMC's legal department and the disaster management department will jointly issue a notification order for the requisition of water tankers along with drivers, cleaners and office staff from the tanker operator's office for coordination, the release said.

"Thereafter, Maharashtra Transport Commissioner will do requisition of the vehicles and personnel and deploy them to ward-level teams on Sunday evening, while ward officers will form a team comprising officials from the water works, pest control, health, accounts, RTO and local police departments, to ensure ward wise smooth water supply," it said.

As per the SOP, ward teams will accept tanker requisitions from societies at Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs), receive payments, issue receipts, and dispatch tankers accordingly.

Each filling point will be provided police protection, while payments made by societies will reflect market rates plus 25 per cent administrative charges, payable via cash or UPI, the release said.

The move to invoke the Act was taken on the directive of BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani since the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) was continuing the strike since April 10 despite the civic body staying notices issued to well and borewell owners, it said.