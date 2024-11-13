On Completion Of One Year, Bhajanlal Government To Hand Over 25,000 Job Letters

Jaipur: On its anniversary, Bhajanlal Sharma government will provide appointment letters to 25,000 people and fill up around 51,000 vacant posts in various departments.

This will enable in creating employment opportunities for over 76,000 people of Rajasthan. The government will complete one year on December 15.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma recently held a review meeting and instructed all departments to expedite their recruitment process. Following which, efforts are on to hand over appointment letters to around 25,000 youths across seven departments at the Chief Minister's Employment Festival.

The state government is set to start the recruitment process for 48,593 group D and other equivalent posts along with 3,170 drivers. The group D and driver posts in various departments had been lying vacant for a long time. The state government had recently made necessary changes in the service rules and recruitment process. After which, fresh efforts were initiated to fill the vacant posts.

Sharma has said that as per the government's commitment to provide employment, the third Chief Minister's Employment Festival will be organised, wherein appointment letters will be handed over to selected candidates for a host of posts including Nursing Officer, Medical Officer (Dentist), Hospital Care Taker, Teacher Level One and Two, Senior Physical Teacher, Junior Compounder and Nurse in Ayurveda Department, Computer in Planning Department, Agriculture Supervisor in Agriculture Department and Senior Teacher in Culture Education Department. This apart, recruitments will be made for Safai Karamchari posts.

In the previous two employment festivals, appointment letters were provided to 28,200 people. Apart from regular recruitments, there will be contractual appointments for various posts of 21 cadres of NHM and the application letters have been sent to Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. So far, the board has conducted recruitment exams for three cadres in NHM of which, GNM will be appointed in December. The document verification of selected candidates for the posts of Community Health Officer and ANM is underway.