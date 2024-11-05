CCTV Footage Captures Chilling Moments Of Bike-Borne Miscreants Killing Principal On Way To School In Moradabad

Moradabad: A principal was shot dead by two bike-borne miscreants in broad daylight while he was on his way to school in Majhola area of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Tuesday morning.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows the victim walking by the roadside towards school when a bike comes from behind and the pillion-rider shoots him. The miscreants fled from the spot after this while the man fell on the road. Local people took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A team from Majhola police station reached the spot and investigations were initiated.

The deceased, identified as Shababul Hasan, worked as principal at a school owned by BJP's city president Shami Bhatnagar. Hasan walked to school every morning as it is located about 250 metres away from his house. Likewise other days, Hasan was on his way to school at 9 am when two miscreants approached from behind on a bike and shot him in the head.

A six-second video of the incident has also surfaced. The video shows the bike rider wearing a helmet and his pillion-rider, who shot at the principal, covering his face with a cloth.

Initial investigation by Majhola Police has revealed that a student from the same school had died by suicide four months ago and an FIR was filed against Hasan by the family members accusing him of scolding their son.

Police are investigating today's incident from this angle as well. Five teams have been set up to probe into the matter.