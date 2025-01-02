On Camera: Marijuana Smugglers Hit Constables In Andhra Pradesh Road rage, 2 Held

Kirlampudi: In view of rising cases of Mrijuana smuggling in Andhra Pradesh, police stepped up their vigil with enhanced measures being taken against the drug mafia in the state. Marijuana transportation and drug use have been keeping police on tenterhooks in recent times. Cops have been actively conducting inspections and raids across various districts of the state.

At a time when measures are being taken by police to tame drug mafia through crackdowns on them in check-posts and raids in various districts, smugglers are resorting to desperate measures to evade capture, including violent attacks on police officers.

A video has surfaced showing a group of marijuana smugglers attacking constables when their car was stopped by the police in kakunada. On Wednesday night, Jaggampet CI YRK Srinivas, Kirlampudi SI G Satish led a team of constables, who checked vehicles at the Krishnavaram toll plaza in Kirlampudi mandal.

At around 1:30 am, they intercepted a car travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rajamahendravaram. When police surrounded the vehicle and began questioning the driver, the car driver, who had paid toll via FASTag, drove in a frenzy with breakneck speed.

The vehicle struck the Kirlampudi station constable and another constable who stood in front of it before vanishing from the scene, CCTV footage showed.

The police quickly sprang into action and chased the car, which was abandoned by the assailants at Rajanagaram. The smugglers escaped abandoning the car. Police seized the car and found marijuana in it. Two suspects were later arrested from Jeelugumilli. The injured constables immediately rushed to the hospital where they were being treated. Sources said a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.