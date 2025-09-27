ETV Bharat / state

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

September 27, 2025

Durg: As India immerses in the celebrations of Sharadiya Navratri, and most places transform into centres of devotion with millions worshipping the Mother Goddess in her many forms, Kataro, a small village 20 kilometers from Durg district headquarters, sees and experiences devotion in an unusual and intense form. Here, Vaishnavi Sahu, known to her followers as Kunwari Mata, is worshipped as the living embodiment of penance and faith. Since 2012, when she was only 14 years old, Vaishnavi has been at the centre of Durga puja celebrations by conducting a striking ritual during Navratri. For eight days, she lies upon a bed of nails, with an eternal flame lit on her stomach and wheat grains sown beneath it. For all these days, she neither eats anything nor drinks. She is seen lying in meditation and worshipping Goddess Durga. On the ninth day, she rises and swings on a swing made of nails, astonishing devotees who gather to witness the scene every year. On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg (ETV Bharat)