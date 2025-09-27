On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg
The puja that began in a small village of Durg is drawing devotees from across states. Here is the story of penance of Kunwari Mata.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST
Durg: As India immerses in the celebrations of Sharadiya Navratri, and most places transform into centres of devotion with millions worshipping the Mother Goddess in her many forms, Kataro, a small village 20 kilometers from Durg district headquarters, sees and experiences devotion in an unusual and intense form. Here, Vaishnavi Sahu, known to her followers as Kunwari Mata, is worshipped as the living embodiment of penance and faith.
Since 2012, when she was only 14 years old, Vaishnavi has been at the centre of Durga puja celebrations by conducting a striking ritual during Navratri. For eight days, she lies upon a bed of nails, with an eternal flame lit on her stomach and wheat grains sown beneath it. For all these days, she neither eats anything nor drinks. She is seen lying in meditation and worshipping Goddess Durga. On the ninth day, she rises and swings on a swing made of nails, astonishing devotees who gather to witness the scene every year.
Her mother, Pyari Sahu, believes her daughter is blessed. “Without Goddess Durga’s blessings, this feat would not have been possible. For those who think this is a sham, it is unfortunate because we believe they cannot understand the power of Shakti,” she says.
People say it was through social media that the story of Vaishnavi’s devotion spread beyond Chhattisgarh, drawing devotees from Maharashtra and other states. “When we heard about Kunwari Mata online, we came here with our families. Seeing her filled us with faith and devotion,” says Mamta Raj Barai, a visitor.
For the villagers, Vaishnavi’s penance gives them a reaffirmation that their faith in the Goddess continues. “Particularly during Navratri, her act of lying on thorns and fasting without food or water embodies the idea of surrender and spiritual endurance. And that makes us believe that Maa Durga is with us,” say villagers.
