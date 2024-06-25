ETV Bharat / state

OMR Sheet Goes Missing From Jodhpur Strongroom, Probe On

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The incident came to light when the OMR sheets were taken out from the strongroom for assessment. A case has been registered at Mandore police station and an internal probe has been launched by the Agriculture University in Jodhpur.

Jodhpur: Amid the controversy over NEET "irregularities", a case of theft of an optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet of Joint Entrance Test (JET)/Pre-PG/PhD entrance exam has surfaced from Jodhpur.

The OMR sheet of a candidate, who appeared in the exam on June 2, has gone missing from the strongroom of Agriculture University in Jodhpur. The examination coordinator of the university has registered a case at Mandore police station in this regard. University examination coordinator Manmohan Sundaria said one OMR sheet was found missing from the sealed envelope.

In his report, Sundaria said that the exam was conducted across 94 centres in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur and Bikaner cities of Rajasthan. After the completion of the exam, the OMR sheets and other exam related materials were sealed as per rules by the superintendent of each examination centre and handed over to the respective city coordinators. After which, it was kept in the strongroom.

On 5 June, the OMR sheets were taken out of the strongroom for assessment. When the sealed OMR packet of Kota city's exam centre (code 1408), Vidyashram Public School, Naya Nohra in Baran Road was opened, OMR sheets of 332 out of 333 candidates were found. On investigation, it was found that the OMR sheet of a candidate (roll number: 2414080360), was missing.

The incident has triggered a stir in the Agricultural University. The attendance sheet received from the exam centre, showed the thumb impression and signature of the said candidate that were taken during the exam. Following which, the city coordinator inquired about the attendance from the centre superintendent, who confirmed that all the candidates were present.

The examination coordinator said that the result of JEE is being prepared. "We have registered a case with police and the internal investigation is also underway," Sundaria said.

