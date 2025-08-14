ETV Bharat / state

Omission Of Production Curbs In New Draft Puts Plastics Treaty Talks On Edge

New Delhi: Governments negotiating the first-ever global treaty to curb plastic pollution were handed a new draft that leaves out binding limits on plastic production, a gap that has put the talks on edge and drawn sharp criticism from campaigners. The text, released during the fifth round of negotiations on plastics treaty (INC-5.2) in Geneva on Tuesday, is part of efforts launched in 2022 to address what the UN calls a "plastic pollution crisis" that threatens oceans, wildlife, human health and the climate.

Scientists estimate more than 430 million tonnes of plastic is produced each year, much of it is short-lived products that become waste within months, with around 11 millions tonnes entering the ocean annually.

In a note accompanying the text, Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso said the draft text "reflects my vision of a balanced outcome, carefully considering the red lines, sensitivities, aspirations and goals expressed by different delegations, always aiming to serve the common good while respecting the needs and interests of each State".

He urged delegations to "view the draft text proposal as a whole, not just as a series of articles to analyse separately, but as a thoughtfully balanced framework that connects a wide range of positions into mutual understandings".

The draft's provisions are largely framed as actions countries "shall" or "should" take, allowing flexibility based on national circumstances and capabilities. It calls on Parties to "manage, reduce, or not allow" certain plastic products that have a high likelihood of entering the environment, are difficult to recycle or reuse, disrupt the circular economy or contain intentionally added microplastics.

It seeks improvements in "plastic product design, in pursuit of circularity" to enhance "safety, durability, reusability, refillability, repairability and recyclability" and to "minimise releases and leakages" into the environment. The text also addresses "releases and leakages" of plastics, calls for environmentally sound waste management and urges "appropriate remediation measures" for "existing and legacy plastic pollution" in identified accumulation zones.

A section on "just transition" encourages parties to promote decent work and social protection for those disproportionately impacted, including workers in the plastics industry, waste pickers, small-scale fishers and affected communities.

On financing, the text establishes "a mechanism for the provision of adequate, accessible, new, predictable and timely financial resources", comprising the "Global Environment Facility Trust Fund" and a "new dedicated multilateral fund".

Financial support is to be "grant-based and concessional in nature" and tailored to the needs of developing countries, particularly least developed countries, small island developing states and economies in transition. The proposal also covers capacity building, technical assistance, technology transfer, national planning, reporting, public awareness, research cooperation and the creation of institutional structures, including a Conference of the Parties, subsidiary bodies and a secretariat.