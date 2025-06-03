ETV Bharat / state

Omicron Sub-Variant Detected In Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Govt Ramps Up Covid Testing

Amaravati: Amid the rise in Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh special chief secretary (health), Krishna Babu, held a high-level meeting on Monday to review the status of testing facilities, availability of test kits, laboratory capacity and oxygen plants across the state.

After the meeting, officials said that infrastructure and facilities are in place to increase testing. The old Government General Hospitals (GGHs) possess facilities to conduct 1,000 tests per day and the new GGHs to undertake at least 50 tests daily.

Meanwhile, the recent samples collected from Visakhapatnam have tested positive for Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, as per the reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam has also confirmed the findings, officials said.

However, doctors have urged people not to panic and advised them to continue following basic personal safety precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing wherever needed.