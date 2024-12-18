ETV Bharat / state

Omar Bypassed Again? New Draft Rules Seek Reconstitution Of Jammu & Kashmir Housing Board

Srinagar: Are the authorities in Jammu & Kashmir Housing Board mulling to take away the control of the Board from the elected government by filling the top post from the bureaucracy?

This is what the new draft policy seeking feedback from the public since November 28 suggests. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the portfolio of minister of the Housing and Urban Development Department, is the incumbent chairperson of the Board.

The draft open to public comments and suggestions was made public on November 28, nearly two months after the elected government assumed the charge. The last date for filing submissions is December 31.

The draft notification said that the exercise was undertaken under the powers conferred by section 59 of the Jammu & Kashmir Housing Board Act, 1976. The law allows the Board to make rules for carrying out the purpose of the Act.

The chairperson of the Board, according to the new draft, will be the Administrative Secretary J&K Housing and Urban Development Department. Currently, the Commissioner/Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department is one of the directors of the board comprising nine members.

The Act suggests the Board should consist of a Chairman, who by default is the minister of Housing and Urban Development Department alongside nine members.

However, in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the key powers including the transfer of Indian Administrative Services Officers are vested with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. By virtue of this provision, the Raj Bhawan will have the leeway to appoint the officer of choice to the coveted post.

Yogesh Sharma, Senior Programmer at J&K Housing Board, who is the undersigned seeking suggestions from the public told ETV Bharat that the draft was formed before the government formation. He said the rules were not formed until now and they have done it for the first time since the Act came into force.

The government superseded all the previous orders and reconstituted the Board with Abdullah as the chairperson on December 9, an official order said. The draft rules, however, have not been changed until now and are still open for public submissions on the Board’s website.