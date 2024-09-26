ETV Bharat / state

Omar Blames Centre for Low Voter Turnout in Second Phase of J-K Polls

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the low voter turnout in Srinagar district during the second phase of voting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls was perhaps a people's reaction to the Centre trying to project normalcy in the union territory.

His remarks came after the second phase of polling on Wednesday saw a voter turnout of over 56 per cent while the first phase held on September 18 saw an estimated 61.38 per cent voter turnout.

"To be honest, I was expecting higher turnout because there was no boycott call, there were attacks, there were no threats or intimidation of the voters. I feel the Centre is also responsible for this. They tried to present the high voter turnout as signs of normalcy and as if the people had accepted the revocation of Article 370. Maybe this was a reaction from Srinagar because people of Srinagar do not want to send wrong signals," Abdullah told reporters in Uri border town of Baramulla district.

The former chief minister, who is a candidate from Ganderbal and Budgam segments, also said it was a mistake to invite the foreign diplomats to observe the polling in Kashmir.

"The Centre made another mistake by inviting the diplomats. Maybe they wanted to showcase higher voter turnout in Srinagar as a sign of major change. The people of Srinagar did not want that they be used in this manner, so they voted in lesser numbers. However, I am thankful to those who came out to vote, irrespective of who they voted for," he said.