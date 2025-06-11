ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Visits Aligarh To Mourn School Friend's Death; Speaks On Kashmir Situation And PM Modi

Aligarh: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, to offer condolences to the family of his late school friend Sajid Khan, who recently passed away in the UAE due to a heart attack. Tight security arrangements were put in place ahead of Abdullah’s visit.

Soon after arriving in the city, he drove to Sajid's graveyard in the Ahmadi School Campus and offered Fateha and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Although Abdullah’s visit was completely private, he briefly addressed the media and spoke about the situation and development in J&K. He acknowledged that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack had impacted tourism in the region.

“Efforts are underway to normalise the situation. Our neighbouring country continues to try and destabilise us, but we must strive and succeed in maintaining maximum peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Omar Abdullah Visits Aligarh To Mourn School Friend's Death; Speaks On Kashmir Situation And PM Modi (ETV Bharat)

On the question of the world's tallest Chenab railway bridge being built in Kashmir, Abdullah said that it is a good thing. “At present, there is the world's tallest railway bridge. Our efforts should be made in the same way,” he said.