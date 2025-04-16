Omar Abdullah's Six Months In Office: NC Counts Jammu Kashmir Statehood Resolution, Welfare Measures; Opposition Lists U-Turns

Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah led government in Jammu and Kashmir completed its six months on Wednesday. The ruling party counts its “achievements” in these months but the lack of statehood is hampering its work.

Omar was sworn in as first chief minister of the Union Territory along with his five cabinet colleagues on October 16 by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at SKICC on the banks of the Valley's popular Dal Lake.

In the first six months, the ruling party National Conference says it has fulfilled some promises that it made with the people during the assembly elections.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi told ETV Bharat that in these six months the government passed a resolution on restoration of statehood and special status and fulfilled many welfare promises that the party had made in its manifesto.

In the first cabinet meeting, the government passed a resolution on statehood, and later Omar said that he handed over the resolution to prime minister Narendra Modi when he met him in New Delhi.

“We passed a resolution in the Assembly on restoration of special status. Restored academic session upto Class 9th,” Nabi said referring to the academic session of November which the LG administration had shifted to March.

Among the few welfare measures which Omar, who also holds the finance minister portfolio, announced are free bus rides for women in the 400 plus government buses across Jammu and Kashmir, increase of marriage assistance for poorer women to Rs 75000 and 10 kgs free rice quota for poorer.

Lately, the CM also inaugurated the Tulip Garden, Badamwari festival and bridge in Pulwama village which was washed away during 2014 floods when Omar was the CM.

However, the ruling party admits that it could not yet restore the December 5 holiday of its founder Sheikh Abdullah and July 13 Marty's Day holiday. Both these holidays were removed from the calendar by the LG administration after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

“Our challenges are multiple both inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir. The bigger challenge is restoration of statehood which if not restored can hamper us from doing many things,” Imran Nabi, NC spokesman told ETV Bharat.

Referring to the outside challenges, Nabi said the narrative which is going on across the country “against Muslims by the right wing is impacting us in Jammu and Kashmir as we are Muslim majority state” where repercussions of this narrative are abound.

He said the government could not do many things in the six months due to lack of statehood but added that the government has the mandate for five years during which “we will fulfill all the promises which we made with people during assembly elections”.

However, the opposition parties say the government made more U-Turns on its major promises. Peoples Democratic Party legislator Waheed Parra told ETV Bharat the first six months of the NC-led government have been a “period of U-turns” on major issues like Article 370, statehood, political prisoners, rationalisation of merit and employment.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Altaf Thakur claimed governance under Omar is marked by inefficiency. “The National Conference government should focus on meaningful contribution instead of constant blame games and headline-hunting,” he said, referring to the statehood demand of the government.