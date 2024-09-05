Desperate For A Win, Omar Abdullah Removes Cap, Folds Hands, Switches To Kashmiri To Seek Votes

Omar Abdullah's Passionate Appeal To Voters in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a rare and emotional appeal in his native Kashmiri language after filing his nominations in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, urging voters to protect his honour by casting their ballots in his favour.

Removing his cap and holding it out in his hands towards the crowd, Abdullah asked the supporters to give him another chance to serve them, stating that his dignity now lies in their hands.

"Protect my turban and my honour, protect my dignity, give me one more chance to serve you," Abdullah said in Kashmiri, a language he seldom uses in his speeches due to limited fluency. Interestingly, he called the skullcap "toop" instead of "toeep" as pronounced in Kashmiri. The emotional gesture, including removing his cap and folding his hands in a plea, surprised many attendees who were accustomed to his speeches in Urdu.

During the rally, Abdullah emphasized the importance of spreading his message to every household, appealing directly to the people to help him maintain his honour and respect through their votes.

The appeal comes after the former chief minister suffered a significant defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the jailed leader of the Awami Itehad Party (AIP), Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated him by over 200,000 votes in North Kashmir. This marks the first time Abdullah has made such a personal and emotional appeal in his mother tongue, adding a new dimension to his campaign.

Political observers are keen to see how this unique approach might influence voters and whether it will translate into electoral success. The outcome on counting day will reveal whether Abdullah's emotional plea resonated enough to turn sympathy into votes.