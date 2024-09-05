ETV Bharat / state

Desperate For A Win, Omar Abdullah Removes Cap, Folds Hands, Switches To Kashmiri To Seek Votes

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday made an emotional plea to voters in Ganderbal constituency after submitting his nomination papers. In a video that was widely shared on social media, Abdullah was seen removing and holding out his skullcap to the audience as he implored them to "save" his honour. The appeal comes after Abdullah suffered a significant defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the jailed leader of the Awami Itehad Party (AIP), Engineer Rashid, defeated him by over 200,000 votes in North Kashmir. ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din reports.

Omar Abdullah addressing supporters in Ganderbal
Omar Abdullah addressing supporters in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)
Omar Abdullah's Passionate Appeal To Voters in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a rare and emotional appeal in his native Kashmiri language after filing his nominations in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, urging voters to protect his honour by casting their ballots in his favour.

Removing his cap and holding it out in his hands towards the crowd, Abdullah asked the supporters to give him another chance to serve them, stating that his dignity now lies in their hands.

"Protect my turban and my honour, protect my dignity, give me one more chance to serve you," Abdullah said in Kashmiri, a language he seldom uses in his speeches due to limited fluency. Interestingly, he called the skullcap "toop" instead of "toeep" as pronounced in Kashmiri. The emotional gesture, including removing his cap and folding his hands in a plea, surprised many attendees who were accustomed to his speeches in Urdu.

During the rally, Abdullah emphasized the importance of spreading his message to every household, appealing directly to the people to help him maintain his honour and respect through their votes.

The appeal comes after the former chief minister suffered a significant defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the jailed leader of the Awami Itehad Party (AIP), Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated him by over 200,000 votes in North Kashmir. This marks the first time Abdullah has made such a personal and emotional appeal in his mother tongue, adding a new dimension to his campaign.

Political observers are keen to see how this unique approach might influence voters and whether it will translate into electoral success. The outcome on counting day will reveal whether Abdullah's emotional plea resonated enough to turn sympathy into votes.

Read More

  1. Mediation Should Be For Resolving The Matter Not To Reconcile The Marriage: Omar Abdullah To SC
  2. Omar, Mehbooba Bring Banned Jammat Into Electoral Centre Stage

Omar Abdullah's Passionate Appeal To Voters in Ganderbal (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a rare and emotional appeal in his native Kashmiri language after filing his nominations in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, urging voters to protect his honour by casting their ballots in his favour.

Removing his cap and holding it out in his hands towards the crowd, Abdullah asked the supporters to give him another chance to serve them, stating that his dignity now lies in their hands.

"Protect my turban and my honour, protect my dignity, give me one more chance to serve you," Abdullah said in Kashmiri, a language he seldom uses in his speeches due to limited fluency. Interestingly, he called the skullcap "toop" instead of "toeep" as pronounced in Kashmiri. The emotional gesture, including removing his cap and folding his hands in a plea, surprised many attendees who were accustomed to his speeches in Urdu.

During the rally, Abdullah emphasized the importance of spreading his message to every household, appealing directly to the people to help him maintain his honour and respect through their votes.

The appeal comes after the former chief minister suffered a significant defeat in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the jailed leader of the Awami Itehad Party (AIP), Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated him by over 200,000 votes in North Kashmir. This marks the first time Abdullah has made such a personal and emotional appeal in his mother tongue, adding a new dimension to his campaign.

Political observers are keen to see how this unique approach might influence voters and whether it will translate into electoral success. The outcome on counting day will reveal whether Abdullah's emotional plea resonated enough to turn sympathy into votes.

Read More

  1. Mediation Should Be For Resolving The Matter Not To Reconcile The Marriage: Omar Abdullah To SC
  2. Omar, Mehbooba Bring Banned Jammat Into Electoral Centre Stage

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OMAR ABDULLAHJAMMU AND KASHMIRKASHMIROMAR ABDULLAH VIDEO REMOVING CAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.