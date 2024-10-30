ETV Bharat / state

‘Never Had Such Clever Likeness Of Mine...': Omar Abdullah Praises Children For Making His Portrait With Rubik's Cubes

In the 39-second video, the children were seen turning Rubik’s cubes into mosaic art with Omar’s image. Reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din

J-K CM Omar Abdullah Has Praised Children For Making His Portrait With Rubik's Cubes
Children are busy making portrait of Omar Abdullah using Rubik's cubes (X/@YouBeigh)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday praised and encouraged the children who have made his mosaic portrait using Rubik’s cubes.

Taking to the X, Omar reposted a video of the kids shared by a user, with a caption saying, “That’s amazing. I’ve never had such a clever likeness of mine done before. Thank you very much for this. May Allah bless both of you with a lifetime of happiness, good health & success.”

In the 39-second video, the children were seen rearranging Rubik’s cubes and turning them into mosaic art with Omar’s image.

“Omar uncle, this mosaic is for you, Mr CM. Every student hopes that every piece in this mosaic adds to our brighter future. Mr. CM, unity makes strong just like this mosaic," the kids are heard saying in the video.

The subtitles of the video also highlight the hard work put in by the young creators in making the CM’s mosaic as it took them 7 hours to make the art form depicting Omar’s image. They have also used 400 cubes to finish the project.

In 2022, a similar mosaic image of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was made by a student named Mohammed Ashir Chasti by assembling cubes.

The 10th National Cube Champion, Chasti has won a versatile position including The Indian Cube Association’s award for succeeding in making a mosaic using by making two 3 × 3 cubes of ICS.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday praised and encouraged the children who have made his mosaic portrait using Rubik’s cubes.

Taking to the X, Omar reposted a video of the kids shared by a user, with a caption saying, “That’s amazing. I’ve never had such a clever likeness of mine done before. Thank you very much for this. May Allah bless both of you with a lifetime of happiness, good health & success.”

In the 39-second video, the children were seen rearranging Rubik’s cubes and turning them into mosaic art with Omar’s image.

“Omar uncle, this mosaic is for you, Mr CM. Every student hopes that every piece in this mosaic adds to our brighter future. Mr. CM, unity makes strong just like this mosaic," the kids are heard saying in the video.

The subtitles of the video also highlight the hard work put in by the young creators in making the CM’s mosaic as it took them 7 hours to make the art form depicting Omar’s image. They have also used 400 cubes to finish the project.

In 2022, a similar mosaic image of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was made by a student named Mohammed Ashir Chasti by assembling cubes.

The 10th National Cube Champion, Chasti has won a versatile position including The Indian Cube Association’s award for succeeding in making a mosaic using by making two 3 × 3 cubes of ICS.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OMAR ABDULLAHJAMMU AND KASHMIROMAR ABDULLAH RUBIKS CUBE POTRAIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.