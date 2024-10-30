ETV Bharat / state

‘Never Had Such Clever Likeness Of Mine...': Omar Abdullah Praises Children For Making His Portrait With Rubik's Cubes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday praised and encouraged the children who have made his mosaic portrait using Rubik’s cubes.

Taking to the X, Omar reposted a video of the kids shared by a user, with a caption saying, “That’s amazing. I’ve never had such a clever likeness of mine done before. Thank you very much for this. May Allah bless both of you with a lifetime of happiness, good health & success.”

In the 39-second video, the children were seen rearranging Rubik’s cubes and turning them into mosaic art with Omar’s image.

“Omar uncle, this mosaic is for you, Mr CM. Every student hopes that every piece in this mosaic adds to our brighter future. Mr. CM, unity makes strong just like this mosaic," the kids are heard saying in the video.