‘Never Had Such Clever Likeness Of Mine...': Omar Abdullah Praises Children For Making His Portrait With Rubik's Cubes

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday praised and encouraged the children who have made his mosaic portrait using Rubik’s cubes.
Taking to the X, Omar reposted a video of the kids shared by a user, with a caption saying, “That’s amazing. I’ve never had such a clever likeness of mine done before. Thank you very much for this. May Allah bless both of you with a lifetime of happiness, good health & success.”
In the 39-second video, the children were seen rearranging Rubik’s cubes and turning them into mosaic art with Omar’s image.
“Omar uncle, this mosaic is for you, Mr CM. Every student hopes that every piece in this mosaic adds to our brighter future. Mr. CM, unity makes strong just like this mosaic," the kids are heard saying in the video.
The subtitles of the video also highlight the hard work put in by the young creators in making the CM’s mosaic as it took them 7 hours to make the art form depicting Omar’s image. They have also used 400 cubes to finish the project.
In 2022, a similar mosaic image of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was made by a student named Mohammed Ashir Chasti by assembling cubes.
The 10th National Cube Champion, Chasti has won a versatile position including The Indian Cube Association’s award for succeeding in making a mosaic using by making two 3 × 3 cubes of ICS.