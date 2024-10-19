ETV Bharat / state

J&K Govt Confirms Passing Statehood Resolution In Maiden Cabinet Meet; To Meet PM

Srinagar: The newly elected government led by Omar Abdullah has confirmed passing a resolution in its inaugural cabinet meeting seeking the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

A day after the 54-year-old took the oath as the first Chief Minister of the union territory, the cabinet meeting presided by him at the civil secretariat in Srinagar on October 17 passed a resolution to press for statehood from the central government and take it up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Cabinet passed a unanimous resolution for restoration of statehood in its original form,” confirmed the official spokesperson on Saturday. As per the union territory rules, the cabinet notes are to be vetted by the Lieutenant Governor.

The restoration of statehood will be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

As reported by ETV Bharat a day ago, the CM will be travelling to Delhi to meet PM Narendra M0di with the statehood demand. The cabinet meeting helmed by Abdullah comprised his five cabinet ministers and they have authorised the CM to take up the matter with the PM and central government for restoration of statehood.

An official spokesperson said that the CM would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet PM Modi and union ministers to press for regaining the statehood. A source said that the Chief Minister’s office has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister.