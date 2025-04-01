ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Opposes Waqf Amendment Bill, Claims It Targets One Religion

Srinagar: Opposing the Waqf amendment bill, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the bill is aimed at targeting one particular religion. The bill is to be tabled on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha with the Opposition India Bloc expected to chalk out its strategy on scuttling the passage of the bill inside the House later in the evening. The bill has faced stiff opposition from the Muslim community in the country with many submitting their reservations to the Joint Parliamentary Committee

But the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is determined to get the bill passed in Parliament. The party has issued a whip to all their Lok Sabha MPs to be present in Parliament on Wednesday. Abdullah said their two Members of Parliament will oppose it in the House. He said it is for Parliament to decide on the bill now.

The bill introduced in Parliament last year proposes changes in the management of Waqf properties besides renaming the Waqf Act 1995 to the United Waqf Management, Empowerment Efficiency and Development Act 1995.

"We are not accepting the Waqf bill. The bill is targeting one religion. Every religion has its own institution and charitable wing. We do charity through Waqf, but targeting this institution is unfortunate," he told reporters while flagging off free bus service for women in Srinagar.

The free bus service was among the polls promised by the ruling party in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly last year. He announced it in the maiden budget session last month and launched the service from Srinagar on April 1.