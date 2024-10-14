ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah To Take Oath As Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister On Oct 16: LG

Srinagar: Following the National Conference's sweeping victory in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024, the Omar Abdullah led government will take oath on Wednesday, Omar informed on Monday.

“Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the Office of LG J&K inviting me to form the next government in J&K,” Omar captioned a picture of the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha on X .

"I have received a letter of 11 October, 2024 from Dr Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected Leader of the Legislature Party. I have also received a letter from Shri Tariq Hameed Karma. President, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee. Shri GN. Malk Secretary, CPI(M), Shri Pankaj Kumar Gupta, National Secretary, Aam Aadmi Party and Independent MLAs namely, Shri Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Ch. Mohd Akram, Dr. Rameshwar Singh and Muzafar Iqbal Khan, offering support in the formation of the Government led by you. I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16 October, 2024 at 11:30 am. I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavors in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," a letter by the LG Office stated.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cricket match on Saturday, Omar had told ETV Bharat that the oath-taking will take place Wednesday.

He had also referred to the infamous fax controversy during the tenure of then Governor Satya Pal Malik.

"We once tried to form a government via fax, but the fax machine didn't work. If you expect us to run a government through a fax, it won't end well. There's a procedure to follow for ending the President's Rule. Cabinet notes are important, and all formalities will be completed by Monday. With the Almighty's will, we will take the oath on Wednesday," the Chief Minister designate said.