'I'm Back': J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Announces Arrival, Shares Office Pics On X

In a post on X, Omar announced his return to office, sharing photographs of himself seated at the Chief Minister’s desk.

Omar Abdullah reviews a file after being sworn in as J&K CM
Srinagar: Hours after receiving the guard of honor and presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries at Srinagar’s Civil Secretariat, Omar Abdullah declared, “I’m back,” marking his return as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Omar announced his return to office, sharing photographs of himself seated at the Chief Minister’s desk, reviewing files. He also updated his bio on the social media platform to reflect his new role as Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

In a series of responses to well-wishers, Abdullah expressed gratitude to fellow politicians. In a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Thank you very much, Narendra Modi Sb, for your message of congratulations. My colleagues and I look forward to working together with you to give the people of J&K an effective, efficient, and honest administration.”

Prime Minister Modi had earlier tweeted his congratulations, saying, “Wishing him the very best in his efforts to serve the people. The Centre will work closely with him and his team for J&K’s progress.”

Omar also thanked Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, noting, “My colleagues and I will do our best to live up to the expectations of the people of J&K. We look forward to working together with you in the weeks and years ahead.”

Singh had expressed hope that Abdullah's administration would continue the governance trajectory of the state, tweeting his best wishes for a “fruitful tenure.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her congratulations, to which Omar replied: “The people of J&K are the rightful claimants of the credit for the revival of democracy here. I look forward to your continued support.”

In his first statement after being sworn in, Omar announced the end of the traditional VIP ‘green corridor’ traffic stoppage during his movements, citing a desire to minimize public inconvenience.

