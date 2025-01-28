ETV Bharat / state

Major Administrative Rejig In J&K; Nearly Two Dozen JKAS Officers Transferred By Omar Abdullah Govt

Srinagar: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of around two dozen JKAS officers in the civil administration.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Munir-ul-Islam (JKAS) has been transferred and appointed as secretary in the Information Department.

Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, JKAS, additional transport commissioner for J&K, has been appointed as chief executive officer/secretary of the J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Firdous Ahmad Giri, JKAS, additional director at SKIMS, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as mission director of RUSA, J&K. Qazi Sarwar, JKAS, additional commissioner in the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, has been appointed as director of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Kashmir.

Major reshuffle in J&K Admin (JKGAD)

Bashir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, additional district development commissioner for Kulgam, has been appointed as additional registrar cooperatives, Kashmir. Altaf Ahmad Khan, JKAS, additional registrar cooperatives, Kashmir, has been transferred and appointed as additional district development commissioner, Kulgam.

Akram Ullah Tak, JKAS, director of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, has been posted as an additional commissioner in the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir.

Pran Singh, JKAS, additional district development commissioner for Doda, has been appointed as special secretary to the government, Housing and Urban Development Department. Zahoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, special secretary to the government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been posted as additional director at SKIMS, Srinagar.

Sanjay Gupta, JKAS, deputy commissioner, state taxes, enforcement (Samba), has been transferred and posted as additional secretary to the government, Mining Department.