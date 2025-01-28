Major Administrative Rejig In J&K; Nearly Two Dozen JKAS Officers Transferred By Omar Abdullah Govt

Srinagar: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of around two dozen JKAS officers in the civil administration.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Munir-ul-Islam (JKAS) has been transferred and appointed as secretary in the Information Department.
Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, JKAS, additional transport commissioner for J&K, has been appointed as chief executive officer/secretary of the J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.
Firdous Ahmad Giri, JKAS, additional director at SKIMS, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as mission director of RUSA, J&K. Qazi Sarwar, JKAS, additional commissioner in the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, has been appointed as director of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Kashmir.
Bashir Ahmad Wani, JKAS, additional district development commissioner for Kulgam, has been appointed as additional registrar cooperatives, Kashmir. Altaf Ahmad Khan, JKAS, additional registrar cooperatives, Kashmir, has been transferred and appointed as additional district development commissioner, Kulgam.
Akram Ullah Tak, JKAS, director of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, has been posted as an additional commissioner in the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir.
Pran Singh, JKAS, additional district development commissioner for Doda, has been appointed as special secretary to the government, Housing and Urban Development Department. Zahoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, special secretary to the government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been posted as additional director at SKIMS, Srinagar.
Sanjay Gupta, JKAS, deputy commissioner, state taxes, enforcement (Samba), has been transferred and posted as additional secretary to the government, Mining Department.
Arun Kishore Kotwal, JKAS, additional secretary to the government, Mining Department, has been posted as additional transport commissioner for J&K. Bal Krishan, JKAS, chief executive officer of the Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, has been transferred and posted as additional registrar cooperatives, Jammu.
Masarat Hashim, JKAS, chief executive officer of the Tourism Development Authority, Pahalgam, has been transferred and posted as deputy labour commissioner (central), J&K. Shahnawaz Shah, JKAS, chief executive officer of the Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag, who also held additional charge of the Tourism Development Authority in Verinag, has been posted as deputy commissioner.
Waseem Raja, JKAS, deputy commissioner of state taxes, enforcement (central) Kashmir, has been posted as additional secretary to the government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.
Ajeet Singh, JKAS, chief executive officer of the Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basohli, has been posted as deputy commissioner of state taxes, and enforcement (Samba).
Mridhu Salathia, JKAS, additional mission director for the J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu, has been posted as additional secretary to the government, Housing and Urban Development Department. She will also hold the additional charge of mission director for the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) until further orders.
Ideel Saleem, JKAS, deputy labour commissioner (central), J&K, has been posted as additional secretary in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Kashmir.
Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, JKAS, joint registrar for cooperative (audit), Srinagar, has been posted as additional secretary to the government, Housing and Urban Development Department.
Manpreet Kour, JKAS, assistant commissioner in the State Taxes Department, Jammu, has been posted as additional mission director of the J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Jammu.
Bureeda Majid, JKAS, project officer for wage employment (ACD), Budgam, has been transferred and posted as programme officer for the ICDS Project, Ganderbal. Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as project officer for wage employment (ACD), Budgam.
