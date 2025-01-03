ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Inaugurates Winter Carnival In J&K's Pahalgam

ammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with his father and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah during the inauguration of Winter Carnival, at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of J&K, Thursday. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Thursday inaugurated the Winter Carnival at the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam to promote the Union Territory's rich cultural fabric to a wider audience.

In a grand celebration of Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, the chief minister inaugurated the Winter Carnival at Pahalgam this evening, an official spokesman said.

The event, which draws attention to the picturesque beauty of the region and its vibrant cultural landscape, was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Chowdhary and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

The evening's proceedings began with a musical performance by Abha Hanjura, the spokesman said.

The Winter Carnival is not only a celebration of the region's natural beauty, but also a vital platform for showcasing the talent of local artists and performers, the spokesman said.

This year's edition promises to highlight the region's unique cultural heritage, including traditional music, dance, handicrafts, and culinary delights.

By offering a stage for local talent, the carnival aims to promote Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural fabric to a wider audience, while also giving local artisans the chance to showcase their work and foster economic growth in the region, he said.