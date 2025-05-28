Omar Abdullah Govt Ramps Up Measures For Clean Amarnath Yatra In Eco-fragile Kashmir

Srinagar: For maintaining clean environment during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which sees huge inflow of yatries, the Jammu and Kashmir government has begun setting up sanitation measures along the eco-sensitive yatra routes which are tread by thousand of yatris daily and generate tons of solid waste during the yatra period.
This year the yatra is beginning from July 3 and ends August 9 for which the registration has begun on April 14. Every year, the yatris who arrive in lakhs to the Kashmir valley to visit the Amarnath cave in Pahalgam hills, tread for days along the Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal routes in Ganderbal district.
For providing sanitation facilities to the yatris along the two routes, the government’s Rural Sanitation Department is planning construction of 4045 prefabricated toilets, 845 bathrooms and 80 soak pits, officials of the Rural Sanitation Department said.
Anoo Malhotra, Director General Rural Sanitation said the department initiates the sanitation exercise months before to create infrastructure and services for ensuring eco-friendly and sustainable pilgrimage during Amarnath Yatra.
Official figures reveal that in the year 2022, 440 tonnes of solid waste was collected and processed during the 40-days long pilgrimage, 360 tonnes in 2023 and 412.56 tonnes in 2024. The toilets and bathrooms have increased from 1660 in 2022, 2412 in 2023 and 4630 in 2024.
Deputy Director Rural Sanitation Mantasha Binti Rashid told ETV Bharat that both the routes are eco fragile zones and to protect the environment of the area, the department has floated tenders for construction of toilets, bathrooms and soak pits and for hiring manpower for operation and maintenance of these facilities.
Rashid said that 1830 toilets, 560 bathrooms and 40 soak pits will be constructed along the Baltal Axis, while 2215 toilets, 285 bathrooms, 40 soak pits are being built along the Pahalgam axis. “These facilities are for liquid waste management-grey water emanating from langars, kitchens etc and black water from toilets,” she said.
The department creates the sanitation system for liquid and solid waste disposal in a scientific manner to safeguard the eco fragile zone of Pahalgam and Sonmarg, which are popular tourist destinations.
The solid waste is disposed of by composting while the plastic waste is shredded and recycled at the plastic waste management units built on the two axes, and maintains zero landfills, which means no waste is dumped in the two tourist destinations.
Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Rural Sanitation department launched the sanitation mission from 2022 by channeling funds from the Rural Development Department of Jammu and Kashmir and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation of Government of India. From around Rs 40 crore in 2022, the funds allocated for sanitation measures increased to Rs 80 crore this year, officials said.
Malhotra told ETV Bharat the sanitation strategy of the Department is a pioneering effort that not only safeguards health and dignity of lakhs of yatris but also preserves the ecological sanctity of the Himalayan routes. “Our sanitation strategy is a model that balances religious tradition with environmental responsibility,” she said.
Read More: