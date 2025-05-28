ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Govt Ramps Up Measures For Clean Amarnath Yatra In Eco-fragile Kashmir

Srinagar: For maintaining clean environment during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which sees huge inflow of yatries, the Jammu and Kashmir government has begun setting up sanitation measures along the eco-sensitive yatra routes which are tread by thousand of yatris daily and generate tons of solid waste during the yatra period.

This year the yatra is beginning from July 3 and ends August 9 for which the registration has begun on April 14. Every year, the yatris who arrive in lakhs to the Kashmir valley to visit the Amarnath cave in Pahalgam hills, tread for days along the Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal routes in Ganderbal district.

For providing sanitation facilities to the yatris along the two routes, the government’s Rural Sanitation Department is planning construction of 4045 prefabricated toilets, 845 bathrooms and 80 soak pits, officials of the Rural Sanitation Department said.

Anoo Malhotra, Director General Rural Sanitation said the department initiates the sanitation exercise months before to create infrastructure and services for ensuring eco-friendly and sustainable pilgrimage during Amarnath Yatra.

Official figures reveal that in the year 2022, 440 tonnes of solid waste was collected and processed during the 40-days long pilgrimage, 360 tonnes in 2023 and 412.56 tonnes in 2024. The toilets and bathrooms have increased from 1660 in 2022, 2412 in 2023 and 4630 in 2024.

Deputy Director Rural Sanitation Mantasha Binti Rashid told ETV Bharat that both the routes are eco fragile zones and to protect the environment of the area, the department has floated tenders for construction of toilets, bathrooms and soak pits and for hiring manpower for operation and maintenance of these facilities.