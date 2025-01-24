ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Govt In Dock Over Exclusion Of Business Bodies From Reconstituted Khadi Board, Corporations

Srinagar: The exclusion of prominent trade and business bodies from the recently reconstituted industrial corporations and Khadi, Village, and Industries Board (KVIB) by the Omar Abdullah-led government has dismayed them, calling it alarming and counterproductive for industrial growth.

The government this week reconstituted the Board of Directors of J&K State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO), J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP), Jammu and Kashmir Cements Limited (JKCL), Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation (JKHHC), Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited (JKIL), and Jammu and Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB).

These corporations and KVIB were headed by a former advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Rajiv Raj Bhatnagar, while KVIB was headed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women leader Hina Shafi Bhat. BJP said it “respected” her removal from KVIB.

These corporations and KVIB will now be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who is also the industries and commerce minister, and other bureaucrats will be its members. The corporations and the board are keys for influencing the development of industrial infrastructure and the provision of vital services to industries by helping business bodies in schemes and other policy matters.

Jammu and Kashmir’s trade and business bodies like KCCI and FCIK were always included as members of these corporations and KVIB since their formation in the erstwhile state and then UT.

Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary General of KCCI, told ETV Bharat that KCCI is writing a letter to the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for keeping out the Valley's prominent business body.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called its exclusion “alarming, troubling disregard and counterproductive.”.