ETV Bharat / state

'Can't Take Any Decision': Omar Abdullah Govt Left Powerless Without Business Rules, Forms Committee To Approach L-G

Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government is practically handicapped in the absence of the Business Rules even though it has been more than a month since the National Conference leader was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

The UT government has not taken any big decision for want of the rules which define its functions and that of the bureaucracy.

To lay a legal roadmap for itself for governing the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has set up a cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and ministers Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javaid Rana, and Law Secretary Achal Sethi, Commissioner General Administration Department Sanjeev Sharma as its members.

Choudhary told ETV Bharat that rules of business are being framed by the committee which was set up by the Chief Minister. "The work is in progress," he said. "Very soon," he said when asked about the timeline to complete the process and its implementation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 has defined the rules of the Lieutenant Governor but it has not stated the rules of business for an elected government. The Act was implemented after Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded into a union territory on August 5, 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government abrogated Articles 370 and 35 A.

Ashraf Mir, former Law Secretary in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Business Rules will define and govern the work and authority of the Chief Minister, council of ministers, ministers, and Heads of the Departments.

"The cabinet sub-committee formed for framing Business Rules will submit its report to the L-G, who will then submit to Home Ministry and the Ministry will then issue the amendment notification in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act," Mir told ETV Bharat.

“Until new rules are framed, the elected government cannot take any decision. And if and when the statehood is restored, the rules will be reframed as per the state,” Mir said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president and legislator from Srinagar Tariq Karra hoped that the Business Rules "are framed and implemented soon".

"This is the period of transition and a new experience for Jammu and Kashmir which is why it (framing of Business Rules) is being delayed. We hope this will be sorted out soon," Karra told ETV Bharat.