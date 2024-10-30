ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Returns To Winter Academic Session, Omar Abdullah Government Announces

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday restored the October-November academic session in Kashmir.

The decision to restore the winter session (November-December) was unanimously cleared in the second cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the civil secretariat here.

Following the decision, Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo told ETV Bharat that this move was taken “in the interests of students.”

She added that the session has been restored up to class 9, while for the remaining classes, the session would be changed from next year.

“Students till class 12 will be appearing in exams in March this year,” Itoo said.